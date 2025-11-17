Bihar Board date sheet 2026: Class 10, 12 Timetable expected soon

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to release the Class 10 and 12 board examination date sheet for 2026 soon. Once published, students will be able to download the timetable from the board’s official websites — biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

To access the date sheet, students will need to visit the official website and click on the link for the Class 10 or Class 12 board exam date sheet for 2026. The timetable will download automatically and can be saved for future use.

The Bihar Board typically conducts exams in two shifts — from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and 1:45 pm to 5:00 pm.

For reference, the Class 12 board exams for 2025 were held from February 1 to 15, while the Class 10 exams took place from February 17 to 25.

The timetable for those exams was released in December.

Based on previous trends, students can expect the 2026 date sheet to be released in early December 2025.