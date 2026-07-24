BHU CUET UG Admission 2026 registration closing on July 25; merit list schedule awaited

Banaras Hindu University will close the online registration process for UG admission through CUET UG 2026 on July 25. However, the dates of merit list and seat allotment schedule are still awaited. If you have not registered for admission, you can fill the application form through bhucuet.samarth.edu.in. Keep your CUET UG application form number ready before filling the application form.

Direct link to register for BHU UG admission

The application fee for General/ OBC-NCL and EWS categories is Rs 500 whereas the fee for SC/ ST and PwD categories is Rs 250.

List of details required to register for BHU UG admission 2026

CUET UG 2026 application form

CUET UG 2026 roll number

Full name of applicant

Date of birth

E-Mail address

Mobile number

The above details are required for the basic registration. However, the scanned images of Class 10 and 12 certificate or mark sheet are important while filling the admission form. Each candidate can choose multiple courses subject to the eligibility criteria. For example, a PCB applicant cannot choose a UG course in Mathematics. However, there are no restrictions for Arts courses.

If BHU does not extend the deadline to register for UG admission, there is a chance for the release of merit list by the first or second week of August. The academic session is most likely to begin from September onwards. Students are advised to wait for the official updates on merit list and seat allotment process.

Keep visiting EdexLive for the latest CUET UG news and updates.