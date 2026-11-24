Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has announced 415 vacancies for Engineer/Executive Trainee and Supervisor Trainee posts across engineering, Human Resources (HR) and Finance disciplines. The online application process will begin on November 25, 2026, at 10 AM through the official recruitment portal, careers.bhel.in.

According to advertisements 02/2026 and 03/2026, the recruitment drive includes 200 Engineer/Executive Trainee posts and 215 Supervisor Trainee posts.

Candidates can submit their applications until December 28, 2026, at 11.45 PM. The computer-based examination is tentatively scheduled for January 27, 2027.