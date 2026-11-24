Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has announced 415 vacancies for Engineer/Executive Trainee and Supervisor Trainee posts across engineering, Human Resources (HR) and Finance disciplines. The online application process will begin on November 25, 2026, at 10 AM through the official recruitment portal, careers.bhel.in.
According to advertisements 02/2026 and 03/2026, the recruitment drive includes 200 Engineer/Executive Trainee posts and 215 Supervisor Trainee posts.
Candidates can submit their applications until December 28, 2026, at 11.45 PM. The computer-based examination is tentatively scheduled for January 27, 2027.
The 200 Engineer/Executive Trainee vacancies are distributed across seven disciplines:
Mechanical Engineering: 80 posts
Electrical Engineering: 30 posts
Electronics Engineering: 25 posts
Civil Engineering: 15 posts
Human Resources: 20 posts
Finance: 20 posts
IT/Computer Science: 10 posts
For Supervisor Trainees, BHEL has announced 215 vacancies, including 103 in Mechanical, 30 in Electrical, 11 in Electronics, 26 in Civil, 20 in HR and 25 in Finance.
The vacancy numbers are tentative and may change based on the company's requirements.
Candidates applying for Engineer Trainee posts must possess a full-time engineering degree or an equivalent qualification in the relevant discipline.
For Executive Trainee (HR), candidates must have the prescribed bachelor's degree and postgraduate qualification in HR or related fields. Finance applicants must be qualified Chartered Accountants (CA) or Cost and Management Accountants (CMA).
Supervisor Trainee applicants must possess a relevant engineering diploma or bachelor's degree, depending on the discipline.
The upper age limit is generally 27 years for Engineer and Supervisor Trainees, while it is 29 years for Executive Trainees in HR and Finance. Age relaxations apply according to government rules.
Engineer/Executive Trainees will receive a basic pay of Rs 50,000 per month during the one-year training period, with an approximate annual CTC of Rs 12 lakh.
Supervisor Trainees will receive a basic pay of Rs 32,000 per month during training, with an approximate annual CTC of Rs 7.5 lakh.
Engineer/Executive Trainee selection will involve a computer-based examination followed by an interview, with 75 per cent weightage given to the examination and 25 per cent to the interview.
For Supervisor Trainees, selection will involve a computer-based examination followed by document verification. The final merit list will be prepared based on examination scores.
Visit the official website at careers.bhel.in.
Open the Engineer/Executive Trainee or Supervisor Trainee recruitment link.
Complete the online registration process.
Fill in the application form and upload the required documents.
Pay the applicable application fee.
Submit the form and save the confirmation details.
The application fee, including processing charges and GST, is Rs 1,072 for UR, EWS and OBC candidates, and Rs 472 for SC, ST, PwD and ex-servicemen candidates, excluding any applicable bank charges.
Candidates should carefully review the eligibility conditions before applying. BHEL has also specified that selected trainees will ordinarily be required to serve at their allotted posting location for at least 10 years, subject to the conditions mentioned in the respective notifications.