BFUHS Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2026 Dates Revised: Seat allotment on August 27

BFUHS Punjab has released the revised dates for NEET UG counselling 2026 (Round 1). The announcement follows the release of the MCC AIQ Round 1 seat allotment result. As per the revised schedule, the provisional seat allotment result will be released on August 27. The authorities have not reopened the choice-filling window, and all candidates who filled their preferences by August 23 are eligible for the seat allotment process.