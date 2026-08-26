BFUHS Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2026 Dates Revised: Seat allotment on August 27

BFUHS Punjab has released the revised dates for NEET UG counselling 2026 (Round 1). The announcement follows the release of the MCC AIQ Round 1 seat allotment result. As per the revised schedule, the provisional seat allotment result will be released on August 27. The authorities have not reopened the choice-filling window, and all candidates who filled their preferences by August 23 are eligible for the seat allotment process.
Release of provisional seat allotment: August 27, 2026
Last date to file objections: August 28, 2026
Display of revised provisional allotments: August 29, 2026
Physical reporting: August 30 to September 5, 2026
BFUHS will accept objections to the provisional allotment online. Candidates must visit the Admission Branch at the BFUHS Faridkot campus in person with all supporting documents to file objections. The authorities will verify the documents and rectify the discrepancies. Objections received through email or phone calls to the helpdesk are not considered.
Once the final allotment is released on August 29, the candidates must visit the allotted college directly to complete the admission formalities. Carry all required documents (original and xerox copies). Colleges will confirm admission after successful completion of document verification and payment of tuition fees.
BFUHS will release the dates for Round 2 counselling in the first week of September. Meanwhile, MCC has yet to publish the revised Round 2 counselling schedule for AIQ 15% quota seats.