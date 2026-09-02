Assam NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026 Today: Completing reporting by September 5

Assam NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026 will be released today, September 2, as per the official schedule. The allotment list will be published at dme.assam.gov.in. The seat allotment list will be released in PDF format, and the selected candidates will know the name of the college in which they got MBBS/ BDS admission. Physical reporting has to be done at the allotted colleges on September 4 or 5 during working hours. Candidates who fail to report will lose the seat and opportunity to participate in the subsequent round.