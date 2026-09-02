Assam NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026 Today: Completing reporting by September 5

Assam NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026 will be released today, September 2, as per the official schedule. The allotment list will be published at dme.assam.gov.in. The seat allotment list will be released in PDF format, and the selected candidates will know the name of the college in which they got MBBS/ BDS admission. Physical reporting has to be done at the allotted colleges on September 4 or 5 during working hours. Candidates who fail to report will lose the seat and opportunity to participate in the subsequent round.
Seat allotment release date: September 2, 2026
Seat allotment release time: Not confirmed
Official website: dme.assam.gov.in
Mode of reporting: Offline physical reporting at colleges
Reporting dates: September 4 and 5, 2026
Is there a chance for an upgrade in Round 2: Students who did not get a seat in Round 1 or got admission other than first preference can chhose to participate in the Round 2 counselling
Round 2 counselling dates: Not yet announced
Initially, the Round 1 seat allotment result of DME Assam NEET UG Counselling 2026 was supposed to be released on August 22, but the allotment has been delayed due to the revision of MCC AIQ Round 1 schedule. DME Assam released a revised schedule on August 28 confirming the seat allotment date. The processing of seat allotment was completed on September 1, and the announcement of seat allotment will be done anytime soon.