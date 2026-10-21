Assam NEET PG Counselling 2026 Begins Today: Choice filling from October 26, check round 1 schedule

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam, will begin the first round of online NEET PG Counselling 2026 on Wednesday, October 21, for admission to postgraduate medical courses under the state quota.

According to the official notification dated October 16, candidates included in the provisional merit list can complete online registration through the DME Assam website, dme.assam.gov.in.

The registration window will remain open from October 21 to October 26. Candidates must complete registration within the stipulated period to participate in the subsequent stages of counselling.

The counselling covers 50 per cent of postgraduate seats in government medical colleges in Assam and postgraduate seats at B.B.C.I., Guwahati, under the Assam State Quota for the 2026–27 session.