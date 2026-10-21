Assam NEET PG Counselling 2026 Begins Today: Choice filling from October 26, check round 1 schedule

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam, will begin the first round of online NEET PG Counselling 2026 on Wednesday, October 21, for admission to postgraduate medical courses under the state quota.
According to the official notification dated October 16, candidates included in the provisional merit list can complete online registration through the DME Assam website, dme.assam.gov.in.
The registration window will remain open from October 21 to October 26. Candidates must complete registration within the stipulated period to participate in the subsequent stages of counselling.
The counselling covers 50 per cent of postgraduate seats in government medical colleges in Assam and postgraduate seats at B.B.C.I., Guwahati, under the Assam State Quota for the 2026–27 session.
Online registration: October 21–26, 2026
Choice filling: October 26–28, 2026
Choice locking: October 28, 2026
Provisional seat allotment: October 29–31, 2026
Provisional allotment list: November 1, 2026
Reporting and joining: November 1–11, 2026
DME Assam has also published the provisional merit list for state quota seats following the inclusion of applicable incentive marks.
The list contains candidates' Assam state ranks, NEET PG 2026 scores, incentive marks, revised scores and All India Ranks, along with category and state-related details.
Candidates should verify their particulars in the merit list before proceeding with online registration and choice filling.
Following registration, candidates can fill their preferred courses and colleges during the notified choice filling period.
Candidates must lock their choices on October 28, within the specified time. The directorate will then process the provisional seat allotment between October 29 and 31.
The provisional allotment list is scheduled for publication on November 1. Candidates selected for seats will be required to report and join their allotted institutions between November 1 and 11.
DME Assam has advised candidates to visit its official website regularly for counselling updates, instructions and subsequent notifications.