Exams

Assam NEET PG Counselling 2026 Begins Today: Choice filling from October 26, check round 1 schedule

Assam NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 begins today, October 21, with online registration for state quota postgraduate medical seats. Candidates can register until October 26, while choice filling will begin the same day. Check the merit list, allotment dates and reporting schedule.
Assam NEET PG Counselling 2026
Assam NEET PG Counselling 2026Representative image
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The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam, will begin the first round of online NEET PG Counselling 2026 on Wednesday, October 21, for admission to postgraduate medical courses under the state quota.

According to the official notification dated October 16, candidates included in the provisional merit list can complete online registration through the DME Assam website, dme.assam.gov.in.

The registration window will remain open from October 21 to October 26. Candidates must complete registration within the stipulated period to participate in the subsequent stages of counselling.

The counselling covers 50 per cent of postgraduate seats in government medical colleges in Assam and postgraduate seats at B.B.C.I., Guwahati, under the Assam State Quota for the 2026–27 session.

Assam NEET PG Counselling 2026: Round 1 important dates

  • Online registration: October 21–26, 2026

  • Choice filling: October 26–28, 2026

  • Choice locking: October 28, 2026

  • Provisional seat allotment: October 29–31, 2026

  • Provisional allotment list: November 1, 2026

  • Reporting and joining: November 1–11, 2026

Assam NEET PG 2026 provisional merit list released

DME Assam has also published the provisional merit list for state quota seats following the inclusion of applicable incentive marks.

The list contains candidates' Assam state ranks, NEET PG 2026 scores, incentive marks, revised scores and All India Ranks, along with category and state-related details.

Candidates should verify their particulars in the merit list before proceeding with online registration and choice filling.

What happens after registration?

Following registration, candidates can fill their preferred courses and colleges during the notified choice filling period.

Candidates must lock their choices on October 28, within the specified time. The directorate will then process the provisional seat allotment between October 29 and 31.

The provisional allotment list is scheduled for publication on November 1. Candidates selected for seats will be required to report and join their allotted institutions between November 1 and 11.

DME Assam has advised candidates to visit its official website regularly for counselling updates, instructions and subsequent notifications.

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