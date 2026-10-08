Assam NEET PG 2026 Provisional Merit List Released: Missing candidates must submit documents by October 16

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam, has released the NEET PG 2026 provisional merit list for admission to postgraduate medical courses under the state quota. Candidates can check the list through the official website, dme.assam.gov.in.

The merit list has been published ahead of counselling for 50 per cent of postgraduate seats in government medical colleges across Assam and B.B.C.I., Guwahati. The counselling process will be conducted in accordance with the Medical Colleges of Assam (Regulation of Admission into Post Graduate Degree and Diploma Courses) Rules, 2021, as amended.

Importantly, DME Assam has set October 16, 2026, as the deadline for eligible candidates whose names are missing from the provisional merit list to submit their representations. Applications received after the deadline will not be considered.