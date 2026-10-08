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Assam NEET PG 2026 Provisional Merit List Released: Missing candidates must submit documents by October 16

Assam DME has published the NEET PG 2026 provisional merit list for state quota admissions. Eligible candidates whose names are missing must submit supporting documents in person by October 16.
Assam NEET PG 2026 Provisional Merit List Released
Assam NEET PG 2026 Provisional Merit List ReleasedOfficial notice
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The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam, has released the NEET PG 2026 provisional merit list for admission to postgraduate medical courses under the state quota. Candidates can check the list through the official website, dme.assam.gov.in.

The merit list has been published ahead of counselling for 50 per cent of postgraduate seats in government medical colleges across Assam and B.B.C.I., Guwahati. The counselling process will be conducted in accordance with the Medical Colleges of Assam (Regulation of Admission into Post Graduate Degree and Diploma Courses) Rules, 2021, as amended.

Importantly, DME Assam has set October 16, 2026, as the deadline for eligible candidates whose names are missing from the provisional merit list to submit their representations. Applications received after the deadline will not be considered.

Assam NEET PG 2026 Merit List: Important details

  • Admission authority: Directorate of Medical Education, Assam

  • Examination: NEET PG 2026

  • Merit list status: Provisional list released

  • Admission category: Assam State Quota

  • Seat coverage: 50% of postgraduate seats in government medical colleges and B.B.C.I., Guwahati

  • Last date to submit missing-name representations: October 16, 2026

  • Submission mode: Offline, by hand

  • Counselling dates: To be announced

  • Official website: dme.assam.gov.in

Assam NEET PG 2026: What does the provisional merit list contain?

The published merit list includes NEET PG 2026 roll numbers, candidate names, gender, category, examination scores, ranks, permanent address states and the states where candidates completed their MBBS.

Candidates should verify their details carefully, particularly their names, NEET PG roll numbers and categories, before proceeding with counselling-related formalities.

The provisional merit list is not a seat allotment result. Inclusion in the list does not automatically guarantee admission to a postgraduate medical course.

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What if a candidate's name is missing from the merit list?

DME Assam has provided an opportunity for eligible candidates who are not included in the provisional list to submit their details for consideration.

Such candidates must prepare an application on plain paper and attach the relevant supporting documents. The application must be submitted physically to the office of the Director of Medical Education, Assam.

Submission instructions:

  • Deadline: October 16, 2026

  • Office: Directorate of Medical Education, Assam, Sixmile, Khanapara, Guwahati

  • Submission location: Second floor, Room No. 5

  • Submission timing: During office hours

  • Accepted mode: In-person submission only

  • Postal and email applications: Not accepted

  • Acknowledgement: Candidates must collect a receipt when submitting their applications.

The Directorate has clarified that no further applications will be entertained after October 16. Candidates are therefore advised not to wait until the last day to complete the process.

Candidates should remember that the October 16 deadline applies specifically to eligible applicants whose names are missing from the provisional merit list, and not to all candidates included in the list.

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