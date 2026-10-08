Assam NEET PG 2026 Provisional Merit List Released: Missing candidates must submit documents by October 16

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam, has released the NEET PG 2026 provisional merit list for admission to postgraduate medical courses under the state quota. Candidates can check the list through the official website, dme.assam.gov.in.
The merit list has been published ahead of counselling for 50 per cent of postgraduate seats in government medical colleges across Assam and B.B.C.I., Guwahati. The counselling process will be conducted in accordance with the Medical Colleges of Assam (Regulation of Admission into Post Graduate Degree and Diploma Courses) Rules, 2021, as amended.
Importantly, DME Assam has set October 16, 2026, as the deadline for eligible candidates whose names are missing from the provisional merit list to submit their representations. Applications received after the deadline will not be considered.
Admission authority: Directorate of Medical Education, Assam
Examination: NEET PG 2026
Merit list status: Provisional list released
Admission category: Assam State Quota
Seat coverage: 50% of postgraduate seats in government medical colleges and B.B.C.I., Guwahati
Last date to submit missing-name representations: October 16, 2026
Submission mode: Offline, by hand
Counselling dates: To be announced
Official website: dme.assam.gov.in
The published merit list includes NEET PG 2026 roll numbers, candidate names, gender, category, examination scores, ranks, permanent address states and the states where candidates completed their MBBS.
Candidates should verify their details carefully, particularly their names, NEET PG roll numbers and categories, before proceeding with counselling-related formalities.
The provisional merit list is not a seat allotment result. Inclusion in the list does not automatically guarantee admission to a postgraduate medical course.
DME Assam has provided an opportunity for eligible candidates who are not included in the provisional list to submit their details for consideration.
Such candidates must prepare an application on plain paper and attach the relevant supporting documents. The application must be submitted physically to the office of the Director of Medical Education, Assam.
Submission instructions:
Deadline: October 16, 2026
Office: Directorate of Medical Education, Assam, Sixmile, Khanapara, Guwahati
Submission location: Second floor, Room No. 5
Submission timing: During office hours
Accepted mode: In-person submission only
Postal and email applications: Not accepted
Acknowledgement: Candidates must collect a receipt when submitting their applications.
The Directorate has clarified that no further applications will be entertained after October 16. Candidates are therefore advised not to wait until the last day to complete the process.
Candidates should remember that the October 16 deadline applies specifically to eligible applicants whose names are missing from the provisional merit list, and not to all candidates included in the list.