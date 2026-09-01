APTET Results 2026 likely to be declared by September 10: Final answer keys soon

Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh, is expected to release APTET results 2026 by September 10. The actual official release date is September 15, but the results declaration can be expected 4-5 days earlier than the scheduled date. The exam authority released the provisional answer keys on August 20 (almost 4 days earlier than the scheduled date - August 24), and the window to challenge the keys has been closed as well. DSE AP will soon release the final answer key, followed by the result announcement.
According to local sources from Vijayawada, DSE AP is planning to declare the results by September 10 if everything goes according to plan. An official result date will be announced a day in advance. Education Minister Nara Lokesh will announce the results through his 'X' handle along with the important highlights.
General category candidates must score 60%, i.e., 90 marks out of 150, to clear the exam, whereas the minimum qualifying mark for the SC and ST categories is 60 out of 150. This year's APTET paper was slightly tougher compared to the previous session and very tough compared to the February 2024 exam.
Jyothi P, an APTET aspirant from Rajahmundry, expressed that she appeared for the TET exam in February 2024 and 2025 as well, but the 2026 TET exam has been tough, specifically the Mathematics part in Paper 2. However, the questions related to the Science subject were easy, and the CDP section was moderate.
Rajeshwari K from Mangalagiri said that 'I appeared for the APTET exam for the first time. As I graduated from the BEd course last year, I felt the CDP section was easy, but the Paper 2 Social Science questions were tricky. The syllabus coverage was in-depth, and the difficulty level resembled the CBSE CTET exam'.
After analysing the APTET 2026 question papers, subject experts from a popular coaching institute in Vijayawada expressed that the paper was actually moderate, and candidates with a minimum of 3-4 months of dedicated preparation are expected to score 90+ marks.
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