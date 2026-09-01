APTET Results 2026 likely to be declared by September 10: Final answer keys soon

Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh, is expected to release APTET results 2026 by September 10. The actual official release date is September 15, but the results declaration can be expected 4-5 days earlier than the scheduled date. The exam authority released the provisional answer keys on August 20 (almost 4 days earlier than the scheduled date - August 24), and the window to challenge the keys has been closed as well. DSE AP will soon release the final answer key, followed by the result announcement.