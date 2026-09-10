APTET Result 2026 NOT Today: Official update still awaited

APTET Result 2026 will be released soon, and the official tentative release date confirmed by DSE AP is September 15. The final answer key was supposed to be released on September 8, but there has been no further update on it. Initially, DSE AP planned to declare the results by September 10, but the announcement is now expected to happen only by September 15. The final answer key is still in process, and the result announcement will happen only after that.