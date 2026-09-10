APTET Result 2026 NOT Today: Official update still awaited

APTET Result 2026 will be released soon, and the official tentative release date confirmed by DSE AP is September 15. The final answer key was supposed to be released on September 8, but there has been no further update on it. Initially, DSE AP planned to declare the results by September 10, but the announcement is now expected to happen only by September 15. The final answer key is still in process, and the result announcement will happen only after that.
The official website of APTET August 2026 still shows 'initial answer key', but the final answer key is still awaited. Rumours have started circulating that the results will be declared on September 10, but an official date and time have not been announced. Therefore, students are advised to wait patiently for the result to be announced.
APTET 2026 scorecard and qualifying status will be activated on the 'Candidate Login'. The candidates must keep their 'username' and 'password' handy to access the result. For the General category candidates, the minimum qualifying mark is 90, whereas it is 60 for SC/ ST categories. Only those candidates attaining the qualifying marks shall be declared 'Qualified'.
While the August 2026 result is awaited, DSE AP is conducting the special TET exam for in-service teachers. The last date to submit the application form is September 24, and the exam is scheduled to be conducted from October 11 to 21.