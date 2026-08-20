APTET Response Sheet 2026 Download Link Activated: Answer key available now

Department of School Education has activated the APTET Response Sheet 2026 download link on August 20. The announcement was made in the early hours. Along with the response sheet, the candidates can download the provisional answer keys and master question papers. The direct link has been provided here. The window to file objections will open shortly.
As per the official schedule, the response sheet was supposed to be released on August 24, but the authorities released the keys almost 4 days early. As of now, the announcement date is September 9, and no changes to the schedule have been officially announced.
You can click the official website link provided above or visit tet2dsc.apcfss.in
Click on the 'candidate Login' link available on the homepage
Enter your username and password
The candidate dashboard will open
Towards the left-hand side of the page, click on the response sheet option
The response sheet will display on the screen
The minimum qualifying marks are 90 out of 150 for General category candidates, 75 out of 150 for BC category candidates, and 60 out of 150 for SC and ST category candidates.
If DSE AP plans to release results earlier than the scheduled date, it will make an official announcement at least 1-2 days before the result announcement date. Education Minister Nara Lokesh will announce the results through his 'X' handle.