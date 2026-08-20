APTET Normalisation Process 2026 Explained: How your raw score may change across shifts

A simple example of how normalisation can work

Suppose, purely for illustration, that the overall examination data produces the following figures:

Average marks of the top 0.1% across all shifts = 140

Overall mean + standard deviation = 100

Reference value for the shift with the maximum mean and standard deviation = 102

Now consider a candidate who scores 80 marks in a particular shift.

If that shift has:

Top 0.1% average = 145

Mean + standard deviation = 105

the formula would be:

[(140 − 100) / (145 − 105)] × (80 − 105) + 102

This gives:

1 × (-25) + 102 = 77

So, under these hypothetical figures, a raw score of 80 would become 77 normalised marks.

Now consider another shift where the top 0.1% average is 135 and the mean + standard deviation is 95.

Using the same overall figures:

[(140 − 100) / (135 − 95)] × (80 − 95) + 102

The resulting normalised score would be:

87 marks

This example shows why two candidates with the same raw score of 80 could potentially receive different normalised marks if their shifts have different statistical characteristics.

Importantly, these numbers are illustrative only and are not the actual APTET 2026 values. The notification does not provide a worked candidate-level example. The actual normalised marks will depend on the performance data collected across all shifts.