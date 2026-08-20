APTET Normalisation Process 2026 Explained: How your raw score may change across shifts

APTET 2026 exam was conducted from August 5 to 16 in multiple shifts. The response sheet and answer key were released on August 20, and candidates may have already started calculating their scores. However, due to the normalisation process, the calculated score and final score may differ slightly. With candidates appearing for the same examination on different days and in different sessions, the Andhra Pradesh School Education Department has specified a normalisation procedure to arrive at comparable scores.
The normalisation method is particularly important for candidates trying to understand why their final score may not match the raw marks calculated from the answer key.
Suppose, purely for illustration, that the overall examination data produces the following figures:
Average marks of the top 0.1% across all shifts = 140
Overall mean + standard deviation = 100
Reference value for the shift with the maximum mean and standard deviation = 102
Now consider a candidate who scores 80 marks in a particular shift.
If that shift has:
Top 0.1% average = 145
Mean + standard deviation = 105
the formula would be:
[(140 − 100) / (145 − 105)] × (80 − 105) + 102
This gives:
1 × (-25) + 102 = 77
So, under these hypothetical figures, a raw score of 80 would become 77 normalised marks.
Now consider another shift where the top 0.1% average is 135 and the mean + standard deviation is 95.
Using the same overall figures:
[(140 − 100) / (135 − 95)] × (80 − 95) + 102
The resulting normalised score would be:
87 marks
This example shows why two candidates with the same raw score of 80 could potentially receive different normalised marks if their shifts have different statistical characteristics.
Importantly, these numbers are illustrative only and are not the actual APTET 2026 values. The notification does not provide a worked candidate-level example. The actual normalised marks will depend on the performance data collected across all shifts.
The formula given in the notification is (page 8 of the official notification) -
M̂ij = [(M̄gᵗ − Mqᵍ) / (M̄ti − Miq)] × (Mij − Miq) + Mqᵍm
While the formula may initially look complicated, it essentially adjusts a candidate's marks by comparing their shift performance with performance across all shifts.
Here is what the different terms mean:
M̂ij = the normalised marks of the candidate in a particular shift
Mij = the actual or raw marks obtained by that candidate in that shift
M̄gᵗ = the average marks of the top 0.1% candidates across all shifts. The number of candidates used for this calculation will be rounded up
Mqᵍ = the sum of the overall mean marks and standard deviation of candidates across all shifts
M̄ti = the average marks of the top 0.1% candidates in the particular shift
Miq = the sum of the mean marks and standard deviation of candidates in that particular shift
Mqᵍm = the sum of the mean marks of candidates in the shift having the maximum mean and standard deviation among the shifts considered
APTET Results 2026 are scheduled to be released on September 9 as per the official tentative schedule published by DSE AP.