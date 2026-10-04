Exams

APTET In-Service Hall Ticket 2026 to be released on October 5 at tet2dsc.apcfss.in

APTET Hall Ticket 2026 download link for in-service teachers will be released on October 5. Here are the important details and instructions for accessing the hall ticket.
APTET In-Service Hall Ticket 2026
APTET In-Service Hall Ticket 2026Representative official website image
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Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh, will release the APTET In-Service Hall Ticket 2026 on October 5. This exam is being conducted exclusively for in-service teachers. DSE AP has not confirmed the exact release time of the hall ticket. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from October 11 to 21, 2026, during the Dussehra vacation, so that the teachers will be able to appear for the exam without utilising their casual leaves.

AP TET In-Service Hall Ticket 2026: Key details

Here are the important details about the hall ticket -

  • Hall ticket release date: October 5, 2026

  • Official website: tet2dsc.apcfss.in

  • Release time: Officially not confirmed

  • Previous APTET sessions' hall ticket release time trends: Usually released after 10 AM

  • Details required to download: Username and Password

  • Approximate No. of candidates registered: 68,000

  • Exam date: October 11 to 21, 2026

  • Is the subject-wise schedule released? The subject-wise schedule will be released after the publication of the hall ticket

Candidates who forgot their username or password can just click on the 'Candidate Login' link available on the official website. Select the 'Know your user ID' / 'Forgot Password' option to retrieve and follow the instructions displayed on the screen. The applicants can reset the password and take a screenshot of the username for future reference.

On the exam day, the candidates must carry the printout of the hall ticket along with a valid orginal ID proof, i.e., Aadhaar Card. At the exam centre, facial and biometric attendance shall be captured. As the mode of exam is online (CBT), the candidates need not carry a pen. A rough worksheet and pen shall be provided in the exam hall.

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