APTET In-Service Hall Ticket 2026 to be released on October 5 at tet2dsc.apcfss.in

Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh, will release the APTET In-Service Hall Ticket 2026 on October 5. This exam is being conducted exclusively for in-service teachers. DSE AP has not confirmed the exact release time of the hall ticket. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from October 11 to 21, 2026, during the Dussehra vacation, so that the teachers will be able to appear for the exam without utilising their casual leaves.
Here are the important details about the hall ticket -
Hall ticket release date: October 5, 2026
Official website: tet2dsc.apcfss.in
Release time: Officially not confirmed
Previous APTET sessions' hall ticket release time trends: Usually released after 10 AM
Details required to download: Username and Password
Approximate No. of candidates registered: 68,000
Exam date: October 11 to 21, 2026
Is the subject-wise schedule released? The subject-wise schedule will be released after the publication of the hall ticket
Candidates who forgot their username or password can just click on the 'Candidate Login' link available on the official website. Select the 'Know your user ID' / 'Forgot Password' option to retrieve and follow the instructions displayed on the screen. The applicants can reset the password and take a screenshot of the username for future reference.
On the exam day, the candidates must carry the printout of the hall ticket along with a valid orginal ID proof, i.e., Aadhaar Card. At the exam centre, facial and biometric attendance shall be captured. As the mode of exam is online (CBT), the candidates need not carry a pen. A rough worksheet and pen shall be provided in the exam hall.