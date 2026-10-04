APTET In-Service Hall Ticket 2026 to be released on October 5 at tet2dsc.apcfss.in

Candidates who forgot their username or password can just click on the 'Candidate Login' link available on the official website. Select the 'Know your user ID' / 'Forgot Password' option to retrieve and follow the instructions displayed on the screen. The applicants can reset the password and take a screenshot of the username for future reference.

On the exam day, the candidates must carry the printout of the hall ticket along with a valid orginal ID proof, i.e., Aadhaar Card. At the exam centre, facial and biometric attendance shall be captured. As the mode of exam is online (CBT), the candidates need not carry a pen. A rough worksheet and pen shall be provided in the exam hall.