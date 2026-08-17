APTET 2026 Concluded: Answer key and result date details

Department of School Education has successfully conducted the APTET 2026 exam from August 5 to 16. On the last day, the School Assistant (Paper 2) English and Mathematics & Science exams were conducted. APTET Response Sheet 2026 will be released on August 24 along with the answer key and master question papers. The response sheet for Papers 1 and 2 will be released simultaneously. The exam authority has already confirmed the tentative schedule.
As per official information disclosed by DSE AP, 2,38,252 candidates registered for the exam, and 2,18,254 candidates appeared (91.61 per cent). The exam was conducted over 11 days, with 2 shifts per day, at 103 exam centres across the state.
Here are the upcoming tentative dates confirmed by DSE AP -
Release of initial answer key and response sheet: August 24, 2026
Objections window on answer key: August 25 to 31, 2026
Release of final answer key: September 8, 2026
Announcement of results: September 9, 2026
Note: DSE AP has clearly stated that the above are tentative and subject to change (if required).
The candidates must keep their Username and Password details handy to download the response sheet. It will have the answers marked by the candidate and correct answer.
The Government of Andhra Pradesh is planning to conduct one more TET exam this year for in-service teachers. As the Supreme Court extended the deadline for mandatory TET qualification for in-service teachers, the state government will provide maximum opportunity. The dates and official schedule will be announced soon, and as of now, there are no official updates on the same.