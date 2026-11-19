Andhra University, which is the conducting body of the APSET exam, has been delaying the exam process consistently. APSET 2026 notification was expected in October-November, but there has been no notification so far. On the other hand, those who cleared the APSET 2025 exam are still waiting for the eligibility certificate. The delay in conducting the APSET exam on time and streamlining the exam process adversely impacted the 2025 candidates who aspired to appear for the AP Assistant Professor Recruitment Exam 2026.
APSET 2025 exam was conducted in March 2026, and the results were declared on June 3, 2026. On May 15, 2026, the AP Government released the AP Universities Recruitment 2026 notification. For the Assistant Professor posts, APSET has been given as an eligibility criteria. APSET 2025 candidates who have been waiting for this recruitment eagerly aspired to register for the exam. However, the delay in releasing APSET results by Andhra University made over 1700 candidates ineligible for AP Universities Recruitment 2026.
As per the eligibility criteria, the candidates must have attained all the required qualifications by or before the date of notification, i.e., May 15. A 17-day delay in releasing the APSET 2025 results made the candidates ineligible. On the other hand, APSET was conducted online, and the exam authority took over 60 days to declare the results, which was quite unusual.
While the APSET 2025 candidates who were declared ineligible for the AP Universities recruitment exam 2026 move on, the wait to obtain the eligibility certificate has not ended. It's been over 5 months and 16 days since the APSET results were announced, and Andhra University has still not issued the eligibility/ qualifying certificate to those who cleared the cutoffs. There has been neither an official update nor an email on the eligibility certificate.
This is because of Andhra University's delay in conducting the APSET 2025 exam, resulting in certain candidates being ineligible for university recruitment, and now the anticipation of the eligibility certificate is creating mental stress among students.
While the APSET 2026 notification is still awaited, the aspirants are now worried about the JL/ DL notification. If APPSC releases the DL (Degree Lecturer) recruitment notification in the 2027 job calendar, APSET 2026 candidates might lose an opportunity for recruitment. Even if Andhra University releases the APSET 2026 notification in December 2026, the exam should be conducted by February, and the results must be declared within one month. If JL/ DL recruitment is announced on Ugadi 2027, APSET 2026 candidates should be in a position to apply for the exam. What happened with the 2025 candidates should not be repeated for the APSET 2026 aspirants.
Neighbouring state Telangana has already conducted the TG SET exam 2026 in October, and the results are expected to be released soon. Karnataka has also wrapped up the KSET 2026 exam process along with MH SET 2026 (Maharashtra). Gujarat SET 2026 exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 29.
Disclaimer: The following news report is based on EdexLive's interactions with APSET 2025 aspirants, analysis of the consequences they faced because of the delay in declaring results and analysis of the impact on 2026 APSET aspirants if Andhra University delays the notification.
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