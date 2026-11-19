APSET 2025 exam was conducted in March 2026, and the results were declared on June 3, 2026. On May 15, 2026, the AP Government released the AP Universities Recruitment 2026 notification. For the Assistant Professor posts, APSET has been given as an eligibility criteria. APSET 2025 candidates who have been waiting for this recruitment eagerly aspired to register for the exam. However, the delay in releasing APSET results by Andhra University made over 1700 candidates ineligible for AP Universities Recruitment 2026.

As per the eligibility criteria, the candidates must have attained all the required qualifications by or before the date of notification, i.e., May 15. A 17-day delay in releasing the APSET 2025 results made the candidates ineligible. On the other hand, APSET was conducted online, and the exam authority took over 60 days to declare the results, which was quite unusual.

While the APSET 2025 candidates who were declared ineligible for the AP Universities recruitment exam 2026 move on, the wait to obtain the eligibility certificate has not ended. It's been over 5 months and 16 days since the APSET results were announced, and Andhra University has still not issued the eligibility/ qualifying certificate to those who cleared the cutoffs. There has been neither an official update nor an email on the eligibility certificate.

This is because of Andhra University's delay in conducting the APSET 2025 exam, resulting in certain candidates being ineligible for university recruitment, and now the anticipation of the eligibility certificate is creating mental stress among students.