APPSC extends application deadline for 13 recruitment notifications to November 12

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has extended the last date for submitting online applications for 13 recruitment notifications to November 12, 2026.
In a web note issued on November 2, the Commission said the extension was granted following requests received from aspirants. Candidates can now submit their applications until 11.59 pm on November 12 through the official website, psc.ap.gov.in.
The revised deadline applies to the following notifications:
09/2026: Assistant Director in AP Economic and Statistical Service
14/2026: Inspector of Factories
20/2026: Assistant Statistical Officer
21/2026: Analyst Grade-II in AP Pollution Control Board
22/2026: English Reporters and Telugu Reporters in AP Legislature Services
23/2026: Executive Officer Grade-III in AP Endowments Subordinate Service
12/2026: District Probation Officer Grade-II/Intake Probation Officer
24/2026: Industrial Promotion Officer
13/2026: Supervisor Grade-I in Women Development and Child Welfare Department
17/2026: Forest Section Officer
15/2026: Draughtsman Grade-II (Technical Assistant)
18/2026: Forest Beat Officer
16/2026: Forest Range Officer
The Commission has clarified that there will be no further extension of the application deadline for these notifications.
Candidates who have not yet applied are advised to complete the process within the revised deadline.
The extension applies only to the 13 notifications listed in the official web note. Other APPSC recruitment schedules remain unaffected unless separately revised by the Commission.