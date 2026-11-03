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APPSC extends application deadline for 13 recruitment notifications to November 12

APPSC has extended the application deadline for 13 recruitment notifications, including Assistant Director, Forest Beat Officer and Assistant Statistical Officer posts.
APPSC Application Deadline Extended
APPSC Application Deadline ExtendedRepresentative image
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The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has extended the last date for submitting online applications for 13 recruitment notifications to November 12, 2026.

In a web note issued on November 2, the Commission said the extension was granted following requests received from aspirants. Candidates can now submit their applications until 11.59 pm on November 12 through the official website, psc.ap.gov.in.

APPSC recruitment 2026: List of posts covered under extension

The revised deadline applies to the following notifications:

  • 09/2026: Assistant Director in AP Economic and Statistical Service

  • 14/2026: Inspector of Factories

  • 20/2026: Assistant Statistical Officer

  • 21/2026: Analyst Grade-II in AP Pollution Control Board

  • 22/2026: English Reporters and Telugu Reporters in AP Legislature Services

  • 23/2026: Executive Officer Grade-III in AP Endowments Subordinate Service

  • 12/2026: District Probation Officer Grade-II/Intake Probation Officer

  • 24/2026: Industrial Promotion Officer

  • 13/2026: Supervisor Grade-I in Women Development and Child Welfare Department

  • 17/2026: Forest Section Officer

  • 15/2026: Draughtsman Grade-II (Technical Assistant)

  • 18/2026: Forest Beat Officer

  • 16/2026: Forest Range Officer

APPSC rules out further extension

The Commission has clarified that there will be no further extension of the application deadline for these notifications.

Candidates who have not yet applied are advised to complete the process within the revised deadline.

The extension applies only to the 13 notifications listed in the official web note. Other APPSC recruitment schedules remain unaffected unless separately revised by the Commission.

APPSC