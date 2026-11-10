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APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2026: Applications open today for 686 vacancies; Deputy Tahsildar posts lead

APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2026 applications will open today, November 10, for 686 vacancies, including 200 Deputy Tahsildar posts. Check eligibility, vacancy details and the November 30 deadline.
APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2026
APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2026Representative image of APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2026
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The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will begin accepting online applications for Group 2 Recruitment 2026 today, November 10, to fill 686 vacancies across 12 categories of posts.

According to Brief Notification No. 37/2026, dated October 13, candidates can apply through the official website, psc.ap.gov.in, until November 30, 2026, at 11.59 pm.

The recruitment includes executive and non-executive posts in revenue administration, municipal services, taxation, rural development and other government departments.

APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

Of the 686 provisional vacancies, Deputy Tahsildar and Deputy Mandal Parishad Development Officer posts account for 376 positions.

The post-wise vacancies are:

  • Deputy Tahsildar: 200

  • Deputy Mandal Parishad Development Officer: 176

  • Senior Accountant: 90

  • Assistant Section Officer (General Administration): 71

  • Junior Accountant: 48

  • Goods and Service Tax Officer: 40

  • Prohibition and Excise Sub-Inspector: 29

  • Assistant Registrar of Cooperative Societies: 10

  • Sub-Registrar Grade-II: 7

  • Municipal Commissioner Grade-III: 6

  • Assistant Section Officer (Finance): 5

  • Assistant Section Officer (Law): 4

The Commission has clarified that the vacancy numbers are provisional and may change following confirmation from the departments concerned.

APPSC Group 2 eligibility: Can all graduates apply?

A bachelor's degree from a recognised university is sufficient for several posts, including Deputy Tahsildar and Municipal Commissioner.

However, certain positions have additional requirements.

The Assistant Section Officer (Finance) post requires a degree in Mathematics, Economics or Commerce, while the Law Department position requires a law degree.

Senior Accountant and Junior Accountant posts have additional computer-related qualification requirements.

Candidates applying for Prohibition and Excise Sub-Inspector posts must also satisfy prescribed physical standards.

APPSC Group 2 exam pattern and dates

The preliminary examination will be conducted offline using OMR sheets.

  • Screening test: 150 questions, 150 marks

  • Duration: 150 minutes

  • Mains: Two papers carrying 300 marks in total

  • Negative marking: One-third mark for each incorrect answer

The screening test date will be announced in the detailed notification.

Candidates should verify the post-specific eligibility conditions before submitting their applications.

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