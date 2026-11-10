APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2026: Applications open today for 686 vacancies; Deputy Tahsildar posts lead

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will begin accepting online applications for Group 2 Recruitment 2026 today, November 10, to fill 686 vacancies across 12 categories of posts.
According to Brief Notification No. 37/2026, dated October 13, candidates can apply through the official website, psc.ap.gov.in, until November 30, 2026, at 11.59 pm.
The recruitment includes executive and non-executive posts in revenue administration, municipal services, taxation, rural development and other government departments.
Of the 686 provisional vacancies, Deputy Tahsildar and Deputy Mandal Parishad Development Officer posts account for 376 positions.
The post-wise vacancies are:
Deputy Tahsildar: 200
Deputy Mandal Parishad Development Officer: 176
Senior Accountant: 90
Assistant Section Officer (General Administration): 71
Junior Accountant: 48
Goods and Service Tax Officer: 40
Prohibition and Excise Sub-Inspector: 29
Assistant Registrar of Cooperative Societies: 10
Sub-Registrar Grade-II: 7
Municipal Commissioner Grade-III: 6
Assistant Section Officer (Finance): 5
Assistant Section Officer (Law): 4
The Commission has clarified that the vacancy numbers are provisional and may change following confirmation from the departments concerned.
A bachelor's degree from a recognised university is sufficient for several posts, including Deputy Tahsildar and Municipal Commissioner.
However, certain positions have additional requirements.
The Assistant Section Officer (Finance) post requires a degree in Mathematics, Economics or Commerce, while the Law Department position requires a law degree.
Senior Accountant and Junior Accountant posts have additional computer-related qualification requirements.
Candidates applying for Prohibition and Excise Sub-Inspector posts must also satisfy prescribed physical standards.
The preliminary examination will be conducted offline using OMR sheets.
Screening test: 150 questions, 150 marks
Duration: 150 minutes
Mains: Two papers carrying 300 marks in total
Negative marking: One-third mark for each incorrect answer
The screening test date will be announced in the detailed notification.
Candidates should verify the post-specific eligibility conditions before submitting their applications.