APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2026: Applications open today for 686 vacancies; Deputy Tahsildar posts lead

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will begin accepting online applications for Group 2 Recruitment 2026 today, November 10, to fill 686 vacancies across 12 categories of posts.

According to Brief Notification No. 37/2026, dated October 13, candidates can apply through the official website, psc.ap.gov.in, until November 30, 2026, at 11.59 pm.

The recruitment includes executive and non-executive posts in revenue administration, municipal services, taxation, rural development and other government departments.