APPSC Revises Group 2 age limit, clarifies exam languages for Forest Recruitment 2026

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has issued a corrigendum revising the minimum age requirement for a post under Group 2 Services Recruitment 2026 and clarifying the examination language rules for Forest Range Officer, Forest Section Officer and Forest Beat Officer recruitment.

According to the corrigendum dated November 12, 2026, the minimum age for Post Code 05 under Group 2 Notification No. 37/2026 has been reduced from 20 to 18 years.

The commission has also specified which forest recruitment examination papers will be available in Telugu and English, and which will be conducted exclusively in English.