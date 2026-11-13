APPSC Revises Group 2 age limit, clarifies exam languages for Forest Recruitment 2026

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has issued a corrigendum revising the minimum age requirement for a post under Group 2 Services Recruitment 2026 and clarifying the examination language rules for Forest Range Officer, Forest Section Officer and Forest Beat Officer recruitment.
According to the corrigendum dated November 12, 2026, the minimum age for Post Code 05 under Group 2 Notification No. 37/2026 has been reduced from 20 to 18 years.
The commission has also specified which forest recruitment examination papers will be available in Telugu and English, and which will be conducted exclusively in English.
Under the original Group 2 notification, the age requirement for Post Code 05 was specified as 20 to 44 years as of July 1, 2026.
The revised eligibility criteria now specify 18 to 44 years, retaining the same upper age limit.
The amendment means candidates aged 18 and 19, who were previously excluded by the prescribed minimum age, may now become eligible for the post, subject to the remaining recruitment conditions.
APPSC has also revised the general age eligibility wording under Paragraph 5.1 to reflect minimum age limits of 18 or 21 years, depending on the post, and maximum limits of 30 or 44 years.
Additionally, the commission has updated the government orders cited under Paragraph 13.2 for Post Code 05.
For Forest Range Officer recruitment under Notification No. 16/2026, APPSC has clarified that the General Studies and Mental Ability and Mathematics question papers will be prepared in English and translated into Telugu.
However, the remaining subject papers will be available only in English, while the qualifying language paper will be conducted in the respective language.
In case of discrepancies between English and Telugu versions, the English version will be treated as authoritative for evaluation.
The same language arrangement will apply to Forest Section Officer recruitment under Notification No. 17/2026.
General Studies and Mental Ability and Mathematics papers will be bilingual, while the remaining subject paper will be conducted exclusively in English.
Qualifying language papers will be provided in the respective languages.
For Forest Beat Officer recruitment under Notification No. 18/2026, APPSC has clarified that candidates can write the descriptive essay paper in Telugu, English or Urdu.
The essay question paper will be prepared in English and translated into Telugu and Urdu.
The remaining objective-type papers will be available in English and Telugu, with the English version considered authoritative for evaluation.
The corrections affect four recruitment notifications:
Notification 16/2026: Forest Range Officer — examination language clarification
Notification 17/2026: Forest Section Officer — examination language clarification
Notification 18/2026: Forest Beat Officer — essay language options clarified
Notification 37/2026: Group 2 Services — minimum age revised for Post Code 05
Candidates should review the amended provisions alongside their respective recruitment notifications before applying or preparing for the examinations.
The official website is psc.ap.gov.in.