APPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2026: Registration closes October 27 for 166 vacancies

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will close the online application window for Group 1 Recruitment 2026 on October 27 at 11:59 pm. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website, psc.ap.gov.in.
The recruitment, announced through Notification No. 07/2026, aims to fill 166 vacancies across 13 categories of Group 1 services, including Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Assistant Commissioner of State Tax and District Educational Officer.
The application process began on October 6, 2026.
APPSC has allowed candidates to correct certain details in their submitted applications for up to seven days after the registration deadline.
Candidates must pay Rs 100 for each correction. However, changes affecting the candidate's name, application fee and age relaxation will not be permitted.
The Commission has advised applicants to verify their details before submission, as incomplete or incorrect applications may be rejected.
Candidates must possess the educational qualifications prescribed for their respective posts. A bachelor's degree is required for most positions, while certain posts have specific qualification and physical fitness requirements.
The screening test will be conducted offline in OMR mode, followed by a descriptive Main Examination and interview.
Candidates must visit psc.ap.gov.in and log in using their One Time Profile Registration (OTPR) credentials.
After selecting Notification No. 07/2026, they should complete the application, verify their details and pay the prescribed fee.
APPSC has clarified that OTPR registration alone does not constitute an application. Candidates must complete the separate application submission and payment process before the deadline.