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APPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2026: Registration closes October 27 for 166 vacancies

APPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2026 registration closes on October 27 at 11:59 pm. Candidates can apply for 166 vacancies through psc.ap.gov.in. The screening test is scheduled for January 24, 2027.
APPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2026
APPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2026Representative image
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The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will close the online application window for Group 1 Recruitment 2026 on October 27 at 11:59 pm. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website, psc.ap.gov.in.

The recruitment, announced through Notification No. 07/2026, aims to fill 166 vacancies across 13 categories of Group 1 services, including Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Assistant Commissioner of State Tax and District Educational Officer.

The application process began on October 6, 2026.

APPSC Group 1 2026: Form correction facility

APPSC has allowed candidates to correct certain details in their submitted applications for up to seven days after the registration deadline.

Candidates must pay Rs 100 for each correction. However, changes affecting the candidate's name, application fee and age relaxation will not be permitted.

The Commission has advised applicants to verify their details before submission, as incomplete or incorrect applications may be rejected.

APPSC Group 1 eligibility and selection process

Candidates must possess the educational qualifications prescribed for their respective posts. A bachelor's degree is required for most positions, while certain posts have specific qualification and physical fitness requirements.

The screening test will be conducted offline in OMR mode, followed by a descriptive Main Examination and interview.

How to apply for APPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2026?

Candidates must visit psc.ap.gov.in and log in using their One Time Profile Registration (OTPR) credentials.

After selecting Notification No. 07/2026, they should complete the application, verify their details and pay the prescribed fee.

APPSC has clarified that OTPR registration alone does not constitute an application. Candidates must complete the separate application submission and payment process before the deadline.

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