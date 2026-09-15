APPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2026: 163 vacancies announced, applications from October 6

The APPSC has announced 163 provisional vacancies under Group 1 Services through Brief Notification No. 07/2026, dated September 15. The recruitment covers several key posts across the state administration, including Deputy Collectors, Assistant Commissioners of State Tax, Deputy Superintendents of Police, District Educational Officers and Divisional Development Officers.
Eligible candidates can submit their applications online from October 6 to October 27, 2026, until 11:59 pm through the Commission's official website. APPSC has advised candidates to read the detailed notification carefully and submit their applications well before the deadline.
The recruitment includes 13 categories of Group 1 posts. Deputy Superintendent of Police (Civil) Category-II has the highest number of vacancies at 36, followed by Divisional Development Officer with 35 vacancies.
The vacancies are provisional and may change depending on confirmation from the concerned departments, APPSC said.
For most of the notified posts, candidates are required to possess a Bachelor's degree from a recognised university or an equivalent qualification. However, the qualification differs for the DSP (Communications) post.
Candidates applying for DSP (Communications) must possess a B.E./B.Tech degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering or Radio Engineering, or an equivalent qualification recognised by the Commission. Physical requirements will also apply to the DSP posts.
The Commission will treat the date of the detailed notification as the crucial date for determining eligibility. The detailed notification, containing information on age, community, vacancy breakup, educational qualifications and other conditions, is scheduled to be available on or before October 6.
Unlike some recent recruitment examinations conducted in computer-based formats, the APPSC Group 1 Screening Test will be held offline in objective, OMR-based mode. The date of the screening test will be announced in the detailed notification.
The screening examination consists of two papers:
Paper I – General Studies: 120 questions, 120 marks and 120 minutes
Paper II – General Aptitude: 120 questions, 120 marks and 120 minutes
General Studies covers history and culture, Constitution and polity, social justice and international relations, Indian and Andhra Pradesh economy and planning, and geography.
General Aptitude includes mental and psychological abilities, science and technology and current events of regional, national and international importance.
There is also one-third negative marking for every wrong answer in the screening test.
Candidates who progress to the next stage will have to appear for the descriptive Main examination. The Mains includes qualifying papers in Telugu and English, followed by five merit-ranking papers.
The five merit papers cover General Essay; History, Culture and Geography of India and Andhra Pradesh; Polity, Constitution, Governance, Law and Ethics; Economy and Development of India and Andhra Pradesh; and Science, Technology and Environmental Issues.
Each of these papers carries 150 marks. The interview carries 75 marks, taking the total to 825 marks.
The syllabus also places considerable emphasis on Andhra Pradesh-specific issues. Topics include the state's economy after bifurcation, the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, regional development, river-water issues, agriculture, infrastructure and state government initiatives.