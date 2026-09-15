APPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2026: 163 vacancies announced, applications from October 6

Who is eligible for APPSC Group 1?

For most of the notified posts, candidates are required to possess a Bachelor's degree from a recognised university or an equivalent qualification. However, the qualification differs for the DSP (Communications) post.

Candidates applying for DSP (Communications) must possess a B.E./B.Tech degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering or Radio Engineering, or an equivalent qualification recognised by the Commission. Physical requirements will also apply to the DSP posts.

The Commission will treat the date of the detailed notification as the crucial date for determining eligibility. The detailed notification, containing information on age, community, vacancy breakup, educational qualifications and other conditions, is scheduled to be available on or before October 6.