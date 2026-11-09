APPSC Group 1 Application Form 2026 closes today for 166 Vacancies; no further extension

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will close the online application window for Group 1 Recruitment 2026 today, November 9, at 11.59 pm. Eligible candidates who have not yet submitted their applications can complete the process through the official website, psc.ap.gov.in.

The recruitment, announced under Notification No. 07/2026, aims to fill 166 vacancies across 13 categories of Group 1 services in Andhra Pradesh.

The original application deadline was October 27. However, following representations from aspirants, APPSC extended the deadline to November 9 through an official web note issued on October 27.

The Commission has clarified that no further extension will be granted. It has also confirmed that the Group 1 preliminary examination date will remain unchanged.