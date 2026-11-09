APPSC Group 1 Application Form 2026 closes today for 166 Vacancies; no further extension

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will close the online application window for Group 1 Recruitment 2026 today, November 9, at 11.59 pm. Eligible candidates who have not yet submitted their applications can complete the process through the official website, psc.ap.gov.in.
The recruitment, announced under Notification No. 07/2026, aims to fill 166 vacancies across 13 categories of Group 1 services in Andhra Pradesh.
The original application deadline was October 27. However, following representations from aspirants, APPSC extended the deadline to November 9 through an official web note issued on October 27.
The Commission has clarified that no further extension will be granted. It has also confirmed that the Group 1 preliminary examination date will remain unchanged.
Candidates can complete their applications by following these steps:
Visit the official APPSC website, psc.ap.gov.in.
Log in using the One Time Profile Registration (OTPR) credentials. New applicants must complete OTPR first.
Select the online application link for Group 1 Services, Notification No. 07/2026.
Enter the required educational qualifications, local status, post preferences and examination-centre choices.
Verify the details and click Save & Submit.
Complete the prescribed application fee payment.
Download the submitted application form for future reference.
APPSC has specifically clarified that merely saving the application or completing OTPR does not constitute successful submission. Candidates must complete the application and payment process.
The APPSC Group 1 Screening Test will be conducted on January 24, 2027, in offline, OMR-based mode.
The preliminary examination will comprise two papers:
Paper I – General Studies: 120 questions, 120 marks
Paper II – General Aptitude: 120 questions, 120 marks
Each paper will have a duration of two hours. One-third of the marks assigned to a question will be deducted for every incorrect answer.
Candidates qualifying in the screening test will be considered for the descriptive Main Examination, followed by an interview for eligible candidates.
The Commission has not yet announced the Main Examination dates.
Applicants are advised to complete their registration well before the deadline and regularly check the official APPSC website for further updates.