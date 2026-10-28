APPSC Group 1, AEE Recruitment 2026 Application Deadline Extended to November 9: Check all five notifications

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has extended the last date for submitting online applications for five recruitment notifications, including Group-I Services and Assistant Environmental Engineer posts, to November 9, 2026.
According to an official web note issued on October 27, candidates can submit their applications until 11:59 pm on the revised deadline.
The Commission said the decision was taken following requests received from recruitment aspirants.
The revised deadline applies to the following recruitments:
Group-I Services — Notification No. 07/2026, dated October 6, 2026.
Assistant Environmental Engineer in the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board — Notification No. 08/2026, dated October 6, 2026.
Horticulture Officer in the Andhra Pradesh Horticulture Service — Notification No. 19/2026, dated October 6, 2026.
Hostel Welfare Officer Grade-II in the BC Welfare, Social Welfare and Tribal Welfare Departments — Notification No. 25/2026, dated October 9, 2026.
Assistant Tribal Welfare Officer and Assistant Social Welfare Officer in the respective services — Notification No. 26/2026, dated October 9, 2026.
While extending the registration deadline, APPSC clarified that there would be no change in the Screening Test or Preliminary Examination date for Group-I Services under Notification No. 07/2026.
Candidates preparing for the examination should therefore continue following the existing examination schedule.
The Commission has made it clear that November 9 will be the final deadline and that no further extension will be granted.
Eligible candidates who have not completed their applications should visit the official APPSC website at psc.ap.gov.in and submit their forms before 11:59 pm on November 9.
Applicants should also review the eligibility criteria and other recruitment conditions specified in the respective notifications before applying.