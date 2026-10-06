APPSC Group 1 2026: Application form out for 166 Vacancies; apply by October 27

Vijayawada, October 6: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the Group 1 Services Notification 2026 along with the online application form. The recruitment has been announced for 166 vacancies across various departments of the Andhra Pradesh government.
As per Notification No. 07/2026 dated October 6, 2026, eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the APPSC website from October 6 to October 27, 2026, up to 11:59 pm.
The recruitment covers 13 categories of posts, including:
Deputy Collectors: 12 vacancies
Assistant Commissioner of State Tax: 14
Deputy Superintendent of Police (Civil), Category-II: 36, including three carried-forward vacancies
DSP (Communications): 3
District Educational Officer: 14
Regional Transport Officer: 3
District Tribal Welfare Officer: 1
Deputy Registrar: 16, including one carried-forward vacancy
Municipal Commissioner Grade-II: 12
Assistant Treasury Officer/Assistant Accounts Officer: 2
District Employment Officer: 3, including one carried-forward vacancy
Assistant Audit Officer: 15
Divisional Development Officer: 35
The total number of vacancies is 166. The Commission has clarified that the number of vacancies may be revised based on further requisitions from departments.
The minimum and maximum age limits vary according to the post. In general, the age limit is 18/21 years to 30/44 years, calculated as on July 1, 2026. Age relaxation applies to eligible reserved categories as per government rules.
Candidates must possess the prescribed educational qualification for the respective post by the date of the detailed notification. For several posts, a Bachelor's degree from a recognised university is required, while specific qualifications apply to certain technical posts.
Candidates applying for the first time must first complete One Time Profile Registration (OTPR) on the APPSC website. OTPR registration itself will not be considered an application.
After logging in with their OTPR credentials, candidates must:
Select the relevant Group 1 notification
Fill in qualification, local/non-local status and other application details
Select post preferences and examination centres
Verify all details
Click Save & Submit
Complete the online fee payment
The Commission has specifically clarified that merely saving the application does not constitute submission. The application will be considered complete only after the candidate clicks Save & Submit and completes the payment process.
The Screening Test will be conducted offline, in OMR-based mode on January 24, 2027. The Main Examination will be descriptive, with its dates to be announced later.
The Screening Test will consist of two papers:
Paper I — General Studies: 120 questions, 120 marks, 120 minutes
Paper II — General Aptitude: 120 questions, 120 marks, 120 minutes
Total: 240 marks
Paper I covers History and Culture; Constitution, Polity, Social Justice and International Relations; Indian and Andhra Pradesh Economy and Planning; and Geography. Paper II covers General Mental, Administrative and Psychological Abilities, Science and Technology, and current events.
There will be a one-third negative marking for every incorrect answer.
Candidates should check the detailed notification carefully before submitting the application and regularly visit the official APPSC website for further updates.