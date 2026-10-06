APPSC Group 1 2026: Application form out for 166 Vacancies; apply by October 27

Vijayawada, October 6: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the Group 1 Services Notification 2026 along with the online application form. The recruitment has been announced for 166 vacancies across various departments of the Andhra Pradesh government.

As per Notification No. 07/2026 dated October 6, 2026, eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the APPSC website from October 6 to October 27, 2026, up to 11:59 pm.