APPSC Forest Recruitment 2026: 53 Vacancies Announced for Range, Section and Beat Officers

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has announced a major recruitment drive for posts in the State Forest Department, with 53 provisional vacancies across three categories — Forest Range Officer, Forest Section Officer and Forest Beat Officer.

Through three separate brief notifications issued on September 15, 2026, APPSC has invited eligible candidates to apply online from October 16 to November 5, 2026, up to 11:59 PM. The Commission has advised candidates to submit their applications well before the deadline to avoid a last-minute rush.