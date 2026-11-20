The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released Notification No. 38/2026 for the recruitment of Assistant Directors in the AP State Forensic Science Service. The recruitment drive aims to fill eight vacancies across Forensic Engineering, Physics, Chemistry and Biology.
The online application process began on November 19, 2026. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website, psc.ap.gov.in, until December 13, 2026, at 11.59 pm.
According to the notification, the selected candidates will receive a salary ranging from Rs 57,100 to Rs 1,47,760. The recruitment will be conducted for statewide posts.
The eight vacancies are distributed across four disciplines:
Forensic Engineering: 1 vacancy
Physics: 2 vacancies
Chemistry: 2 vacancies
Biology: 3 vacancies
Of the eight vacancies, one is a carried-forward vacancy.
Candidates must possess the prescribed educational qualifications and practical experience relevant to their discipline.
Forensic Engineering: BE in Mechanical Engineering or Structural Engineering, or an equivalent qualification.
Physics: First- or second-class MSc degree in Physics or an equivalent qualification.
Chemistry: First- or second-class MSc degree in Chemistry or an equivalent qualification, or a BSc degree with AIC by examination in Forensic Science.
Biology: First- or second-class MSc degree in Botany, Ecology, Microbiology or Biochemistry, or an equivalent qualification. Candidates possessing a degree in Medicine along with a bachelor's degree in Science covering the prescribed subjects are also eligible.
The notification additionally specifies exceptionally good eyesight, with colour blindness being a disqualification, and at least five years of practical experience in a forensic science, chemical, analytical or police laboratory.
The minimum age is 18 years, while the maximum age is 44 years as of July 1, 2026. Age relaxation applies to eligible reserved-category candidates under the prescribed rules.
Visit the official website at psc.ap.gov.in.
Complete One-Time Profile Registration (OTPR) if applying for the first time.
Log in using the registered OTPR ID and password.
Select 'Online Application Submission'.
Find Notification No. 38/2026 and click on 'Fill Application'.
Enter the required academic and other application details.
Review the application, click on 'Save & Submit ', and complete the fee payment.
Download the submitted application for future reference.
The application processing fee is Rs 250, while the examination fee is Rs 120. Eligible candidates belonging to certain exempted categories need not pay the examination fee, but must pay the processing fee.
The selection process will involve a computer-based written examination followed by a qualifying Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) for provisionally shortlisted candidates.
The written examination will consist of two papers carrying a combined 450 marks. Paper I will cover General Studies and Mental Ability for 150 marks, while Paper II will assess the relevant subject knowledge for 300 marks.
There will be negative marking, with one-third of the marks assigned to a question deducted for every incorrect answer.
APPSC has not yet announced the written examination date. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for further recruitment updates.
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