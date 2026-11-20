The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released Notification No. 38/2026 for the recruitment of Assistant Directors in the AP State Forensic Science Service. The recruitment drive aims to fill eight vacancies across Forensic Engineering, Physics, Chemistry and Biology.

The online application process began on November 19, 2026. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website, psc.ap.gov.in, until December 13, 2026, at 11.59 pm.

According to the notification, the selected candidates will receive a salary ranging from Rs 57,100 to Rs 1,47,760. The recruitment will be conducted for statewide posts.