APPSC Forensic Science Assistant Director Recruitment 2026: 8 Posts; apply from October 6

APPSC has announced recruitment for the post of Assistant Director in the Andhra Pradesh State Forensic Science Laboratory Service. According to Brief Notification No. 11/2026 dated September 15, eligible candidates can submit their applications online from October 6 to October 27, 2026, up to 11.59 pm.
The recruitment drive covers eight vacancies across four disciplines — Forensic Engineering, Physics, Chemistry and Biology. The notification lists one vacancy for Assistant Director in Forensic Engineering, two in Physics, two in Chemistry and three in Biology. The vacancies are provisional and may change depending on confirmation from the concerned department.
The posts carry a pay scale of Rs 57,100 to Rs 1,47,760.
The eligibility requirements differ according to the discipline. Candidates applying for Forensic Engineering must have a B.E. in Mechanical or Structural Engineering, or an equivalent B.E./B.Tech qualification in Civil or Production Engineering.
For Physics, the Commission has specified an M.Sc. in Physics in First or Second Class, along with several equivalent qualifications including Material Science, Nuclear Physics, Electronics, Electronics and Instrumentation, Applied Physics, Instrumentation, Geo Physics, Nano Science, Nano Technology and Electronic Communications.
For Chemistry, applicants need an M.Sc. in Chemistry in First or Second Class or an equivalent qualification. The notification also mentions a B.Sc. degree with A.I.C by examination in Forensic Sciences. For Biology, eligible qualifications include an M.Sc. in Botany, Zoology, Microbiology or Biochemistry, or equivalent qualifications such as Biotechnology, Genetics and Forensic Science. A specified medical degree with a Bachelor's degree in Science is also included.
The notification further states that candidates must have exceptionally good eyesight, with colour blindness being a disqualification. They must also have at least five years of practical experience in a Forensic Science, Chemistry, Analytical or Police Laboratory. Experience in the relevant field is desirable.
One notable aspect of the recruitment is that APPSC will conduct a single-level examination, with no Screening Test, irrespective of the number of applications received. The examination will be held in Computer Based Recruitment Test (CBRT) mode. If the exam is conducted in multiple sessions, APPSC may adopt normalisation of marks as considered necessary.
The examination will carry 450 marks for each discipline. Paper I will consist of 150 questions for 150 marks, while Paper II will have 150 questions carrying 300 marks. Each paper will have a duration of 150 minutes.