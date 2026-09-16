APPSC Forensic Science Assistant Director Recruitment 2026: 8 Posts; apply from October 6

APPSC has announced recruitment for the post of Assistant Director in the Andhra Pradesh State Forensic Science Laboratory Service. According to Brief Notification No. 11/2026 dated September 15, eligible candidates can submit their applications online from October 6 to October 27, 2026, up to 11.59 pm.

The recruitment drive covers eight vacancies across four disciplines — Forensic Engineering, Physics, Chemistry and Biology. The notification lists one vacancy for Assistant Director in Forensic Engineering, two in Physics, two in Chemistry and three in Biology. The vacancies are provisional and may change depending on confirmation from the concerned department.

The posts carry a pay scale of Rs 57,100 to Rs 1,47,760.