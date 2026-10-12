APPSC Endowment Officer Recruitment 2026: Applications open October 16 for 104 posts

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will begin the online application process for Executive Officer Grade-III posts in the AP Endowments Subordinate Service on October 16, 2026.
According to brief Notification No. 23/2026, issued on September 15, the recruitment drive aims to fill 104 provisional vacancies. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website, psc.ap.gov.in, until November 5, 2026, at 11.59 pm.
The Commission has stated that the number of vacancies may change following confirmation from the department concerned.
Notification issued: September 15, 2026
Online applications begin: October 16, 2026
Last date to apply: November 5, 2026
Application deadline: 11.59 pm
Detailed notification: On or before October 16, 2026
Candidates must possess a bachelor's degree from a university established under a Central or State Act, or from an institution recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). Equivalent qualifications are also accepted.
The Commission has specified that applicants must possess the required educational qualification as on the date of the detailed notification.
Information regarding the age limit, reservation provisions, category-wise vacancies and other recruitment conditions will be provided in the detailed notification.
The prescribed pay scale for the Executive Officer Grade-III post is Rs 25,220 to Rs 80,910.
The Commission has announced that the recruitment examination will be conducted in a single stage, without a preliminary screening test, irrespective of the number of applications received.
The examination will be held in Computer-Based Recruitment Test (CBRT) mode.
The written examination will consist of two objective-type papers:
Paper I – General Studies and Mental Ability: 150 questions, 150 marks, 150 minutes.
Paper II – Hindu Philosophy and Temple System: 150 questions, 150 marks, 150 minutes.
The examination will carry a total of 300 marks. One-third of the marks allotted to a question will be deducted for each incorrect answer.
The notification also includes the scheme and syllabus for a Computer Proficiency Test (CPT), covering office automation and the use of computers and associated software.
Once the application window opens, candidates can follow these steps:
Visit the official APPSC website at psc.ap.gov.in.
Open the recruitment section and locate Notification No. 23/2026 for Executive Officer Grade-III.
Read the detailed notification and eligibility requirements.
Access the online application form and enter the required details.
Complete the prescribed application and fee-payment process, as applicable.
Submit the form and retain a copy for future reference.
Candidates have been advised to submit their applications well before the deadline to avoid last-minute difficulties.
The detailed notification, expected on or before October 16, will provide further information on the recruitment process.