APPSC Endowment Officer Recruitment 2026: Applications open October 16 for 104 posts

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will begin the online application process for Executive Officer Grade-III posts in the AP Endowments Subordinate Service on October 16, 2026.

According to brief Notification No. 23/2026, issued on September 15, the recruitment drive aims to fill 104 provisional vacancies. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website, psc.ap.gov.in, until November 5, 2026, at 11.59 pm.

The Commission has stated that the number of vacancies may change following confirmation from the department concerned.