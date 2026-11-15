APPSC DIET Lecturers Recruitment 2026: Detailed notification and application form on November 18

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission will release a detailed notification and an application form portal for DIET Lecturers Recruitment 2026 in SCERT and AP Education Services. As per the short notification issued on October 13, 2026, APPSC notified 160 vacancies across 3 posts, viz., Senior Lecturers in DIET, Lecturers in DIET and Lecturers in AP Education Services. The upper age limit for General category candidates has been prescribed as 44, while there is a relaxation of 5 years for candidates belonging to reserved categories. Minimum & maximum age will be reckoned as on 01/07/2026.