APPSC DIET Lecturers Recruitment 2026: Detailed notification and application form on November 18

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission will release a detailed notification and an application form portal for DIET Lecturers Recruitment 2026 in SCERT and AP Education Services. As per the short notification issued on October 13, 2026, APPSC notified 160 vacancies across 3 posts, viz., Senior Lecturers in DIET, Lecturers in DIET and Lecturers in AP Education Services. The upper age limit for General category candidates has been prescribed as 44, while there is a relaxation of 5 years for candidates belonging to reserved categories. Minimum & maximum age will be reckoned as on 01/07/2026.
APPSC clarified that there will be no screening test (Paper 1) for the DIET lecturers' recruitment. The exam will be conducted in the specific subject for which vacancies are notified (subject to the eligibility criteria of candidates). The candidates must choose the relevant subject as per the vacancies notified. Detailed exam patten, marking scheme and syllabus will be notified through the detailed notification on November 18.
Here are the overall post-wise vacancy details -
Senior Lecturer in DIET: 46 Vacancies
SCERT Lecturers: 10
DIET Lecturers in AP School Education Service: 104
Total Vacancies: 160
The detailed subject-wise eligibility criteria will be released on November 18. For the Senior Lecturers, a PG degree along with an MEd is mandatory to apply for the exam. However, it is still unclear whether the MEd qualification is mandatory for DIET Lecturer posts (104 vacancies). The aspirants are advised to wait for the official notification for the detailed eligibility criteria.
APPSC released the recruitment notification for Group 2 as well on November 13, and the last date to register is December 12. There are over 700 vacancies in the Group 2 notification, but the screening test, i.e., Paper 1, is mandatory as per the exam pattern.