The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) is scheduled to open online applications for 160 DIET and SCERT Lecturer vacancies today, November 18, 2026.
Ahead of registration, the Andhra Pradesh government issued G.O.Ms.No.53 on November 17, revising the educational qualifications prescribed under the Andhra Pradesh Educational Service Rules.
The recruitment covers 46 Senior Lecturer posts in District Institutes of Education and Training (DIET), 104 DIET Lecturer posts and 10 SCERT Lecturer posts.
Under the revised rules, candidates applying for most DIET Lecturer and Senior Lecturer posts must possess:
A postgraduate degree in the relevant subject with at least 55% marks.
An M.Ed degree with at least 50% marks, or an MA (Education) with at least 50% marks along with B.Ed.
The prescribed B.Ed methodology corresponding to the subject, wherever applicable.
For example, candidates applying for DIET Lecturer (English) must possess a postgraduate degree in English with at least 55% marks, English as a B.Ed methodology, and the prescribed professional qualification.
Similarly, Mathematics, Science and Social Science applicants must meet the relevant subject and methodology requirements.
The revised rules also specify separate qualifications for Physical Education and Art Education posts.
The government has provided a 5% relaxation in minimum qualifying marks for SC, ST, BC candidates and persons with disabilities in academic and professional qualifications.
The revised rules also recognise specified allied postgraduate subjects for recruitment, subject to the qualifications prescribed for each post.
APPSC's October 13 brief recruitment notification specified an age range of 18 to 44 years as of July 1, 2026, with applicable category-wise relaxations.
However, the November 17 government order separately amends the general service age provision. Candidates should therefore verify the applicable age limit in the detailed recruitment notification.
Online applications are scheduled from November 18 to December 8, 2026, with the deadline at 11.59 pm.
Candidates can apply through psc.ap.gov.in after checking the detailed post-wise eligibility requirements.