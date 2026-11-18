APPSC DIET Lecturer Eligibility 2026: Is MEd mandatory?

Under the revised rules, candidates applying for most DIET Lecturer and Senior Lecturer posts must possess:

A postgraduate degree in the relevant subject with at least 55% marks.

An M.Ed degree with at least 50% marks, or an MA (Education) with at least 50% marks along with B.Ed.

The prescribed B.Ed methodology corresponding to the subject, wherever applicable.

For example, candidates applying for DIET Lecturer (English) must possess a postgraduate degree in English with at least 55% marks, English as a B.Ed methodology, and the prescribed professional qualification.

Similarly, Mathematics, Science and Social Science applicants must meet the relevant subject and methodology requirements.

The revised rules also specify separate qualifications for Physical Education and Art Education posts.