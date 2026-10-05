Exams

APPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026: Exams scheduled from December 1 to 5; Check subject-wise dates

APPSC Assistant Professor and RGUKT Lecturer exams 2026 will be held from December 1 to 5. Check the subject-wise exam dates and session timings.
APPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026
APPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026official press note image of APPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026
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Vijayawada, October 5: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has announced the detailed schedule for the Screening/Written Test (Computer Based Test) for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Professors in various universities and Lecturers in Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), Andhra Pradesh.

According to the APPSC web note dated October 5, the examinations will be conducted from December 1 to December 5, 2026. The recruitment covers posts notified by 19 universities in the state.

APPSC Assistant Professor Exam 2026: Subject-wise schedule

The examination will be conducted in two sessions — 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

December 1, 2026 — Forenoon:

  • Civil Engineering

  • Instrumentation

  • Political Science

  • RGUKT-Chemistry

  • RGUKT-Information Technology

  • Rural Development

  • Sculpture

  • Statistics

  • Zoology

December 1, 2026 — Afternoon:

  • Anthropology

  • Biotechnology

  • Electrical and Electronics Engineering

  • Geology

  • Management

  • Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering

  • RGUKT-Physics

  • Telugu

December 2, 2026 — Forenoon:

  • Chemical Engineering

  • Commerce

  • Computer Science and Information Technology Engineering

  • Food Technology

  • Geography

  • Painting

  • Philosophy

  • RGUKT-Telugu

December 2, 2026 — Afternoon:

  • Archaeology

  • Architecture and Planning

  • Electronics and Communication Engineering

  • Environmental Sciences

  • Geophysics

  • Metallurgical Engineering

  • Polymer Science and Technology

  • RGUKT-English Webnote_05102026

December 3, 2026 — Forenoon: Building Technology, Economics, Geo-Engineering, Mathematics, Nursing, Pharmacy, RGUKT-Biology, Sanskrit and Social Work.

December 3, 2026 — Afternoon: Biochemistry, Computer Science and Applications, Education, Electronic Science, Fishery Science and Aquaculture, Mechanical Engineering, Public Administration, RGUKT-Fine Arts and RGUKT-Yoga.

December 4, 2026 — Forenoon: Chemistry, English, Marine Biology, Mass Communication and Journalism, Microbiology, RGUKT-Library Science, RGUKT-Music, RGUKT-Physical Education and Urdu.

December 4, 2026 — Afternoon: Architecture, Biosciences, Hindi, History, Library and Information Science, Meteorology, Physics, Visual/Fine Arts and Yoga.

December 5, 2026 — Forenoon: Botany, Design Technologies, Home Science, Law, Physical Education, Planning, Psychology, RGUKT-Mathematics and Sociology. Webnote_05102026

APPSC has advised candidates to carefully note the examination date and time applicable to their subject/post and regularly check the Commission's official website for further updates.

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