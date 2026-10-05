APPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026: Exams scheduled from December 1 to 5; Check subject-wise dates

Vijayawada, October 5: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has announced the detailed schedule for the Screening/Written Test (Computer Based Test) for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Professors in various universities and Lecturers in Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), Andhra Pradesh.
According to the APPSC web note dated October 5, the examinations will be conducted from December 1 to December 5, 2026. The recruitment covers posts notified by 19 universities in the state.
The examination will be conducted in two sessions — 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm.
December 1, 2026 — Forenoon:
Civil Engineering
Instrumentation
Political Science
RGUKT-Chemistry
RGUKT-Information Technology
Rural Development
Sculpture
Statistics
Zoology
December 1, 2026 — Afternoon:
Anthropology
Biotechnology
Electrical and Electronics Engineering
Geology
Management
Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering
RGUKT-Physics
Telugu
December 2, 2026 — Forenoon:
Chemical Engineering
Commerce
Computer Science and Information Technology Engineering
Food Technology
Geography
Painting
Philosophy
RGUKT-Telugu
December 2, 2026 — Afternoon:
Archaeology
Architecture and Planning
Electronics and Communication Engineering
Environmental Sciences
Geophysics
Metallurgical Engineering
Polymer Science and Technology
RGUKT-English Webnote_05102026
December 3, 2026 — Forenoon: Building Technology, Economics, Geo-Engineering, Mathematics, Nursing, Pharmacy, RGUKT-Biology, Sanskrit and Social Work.
December 3, 2026 — Afternoon: Biochemistry, Computer Science and Applications, Education, Electronic Science, Fishery Science and Aquaculture, Mechanical Engineering, Public Administration, RGUKT-Fine Arts and RGUKT-Yoga.
December 4, 2026 — Forenoon: Chemistry, English, Marine Biology, Mass Communication and Journalism, Microbiology, RGUKT-Library Science, RGUKT-Music, RGUKT-Physical Education and Urdu.
December 4, 2026 — Afternoon: Architecture, Biosciences, Hindi, History, Library and Information Science, Meteorology, Physics, Visual/Fine Arts and Yoga.
December 5, 2026 — Forenoon: Botany, Design Technologies, Home Science, Law, Physical Education, Planning, Psychology, RGUKT-Mathematics and Sociology. Webnote_05102026
APPSC has advised candidates to carefully note the examination date and time applicable to their subject/post and regularly check the Commission's official website for further updates.