APPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026: Exams scheduled from December 1 to 5; Check subject-wise dates

Vijayawada, October 5: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has announced the detailed schedule for the Screening/Written Test (Computer Based Test) for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Professors in various universities and Lecturers in Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), Andhra Pradesh.

According to the APPSC web note dated October 5, the examinations will be conducted from December 1 to December 5, 2026. The recruitment covers posts notified by 19 universities in the state.