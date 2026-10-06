APPSC Assistant Environmental Engineer Application Form 2026 Released: Apply for 41 posts

APPSC Assistant Environmental Engineer vacancies

The recruitment drive is for 41 Assistant Environmental Engineer posts, including one carried-forward vacancy. The post is a state-wide position and carries a pay scale of Rs 57,100 to Rs 1,47,760. Candidates must be between 18 and 44 years of age as on July 1, 2026, subject to applicable age relaxations.

APPSC Assistant Environmental Engineer eligibility

Candidates must possess a B.E./B.Tech degree in Civil, Mechanical, Chemical or Environmental Engineering from a recognised university or institution. Candidates who have passed Sections A and B of the AMIE (India) Civil Examination are also eligible.

APPSC Assistant Environmental Engineer selection process

The selection will be based on a Computer Based Recruitment Test (CBRT), with the examination date to be announced later. Candidates shortlisted after the written examination will have to qualify in the Computer Proficiency Test (CPT).

The written examination will consist of two papers carrying 150 marks each, for a total of 300 marks. Paper I covers General Studies and Mental Ability, while Paper II is the common subject paper. There will be one-third negative marking for every incorrect answer.

Application fee

Candidates have to pay Rs 250 as the application processing fee and Rs 80 as the examination fee. SC, ST, BC, PwBD and Ex-Servicemen candidates, among other eligible categories, are exempted from the examination fee as specified in the notification.

Candidates applying for the first time must complete One Time Profile Registration (OTPR) before submitting the application. APPSC has clarified that OTPR registration itself does not constitute an application.