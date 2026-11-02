APPSC Assistant Director Recruitment 2026: Registration for 17 posts closes tonight

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will close the online application window for Assistant Director recruitment in the AP Economics and Statistical Service today, November 2, 2026.
Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website, psc.ap.gov.in, until 11:59 pm tonight.
The recruitment drive, announced through Notification No. 09/2026 dated October 13, aims to fill 17 Assistant Director vacancies across two multi-zones in Andhra Pradesh.
Of the total vacancies, eight are allocated to Multi-Zone I and nine to Multi-Zone II.
Candidates must possess a postgraduate degree in one of the prescribed disciplines, including Mathematics, Statistics, Economics, Applied Economics, Econometrics or Computer Science, or an equivalent recognised qualification.
The prescribed age limit is 18 to 44 years as of July 1, 2026, with relaxations applicable to eligible categories under government rules.
According to the notification, APPSC will conduct a Computer-Based Recruitment Test (CBRT), with the examination date to be announced later.
The written examination will carry 450 marks across three papers. Candidates shortlisted through the written examination must also qualify for the Computer Proficiency Test (CPT).
The Commission has also provided a limited correction facility after the application deadline, subject to specified restrictions and a fee of Rs 100 per correction.
Candidates are advised to complete their applications before the deadline and monitor the official APPSC website for examination updates.