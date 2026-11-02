APPSC Assistant Director Recruitment 2026: Registration for 17 posts closes tonight

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will close the online application window for Assistant Director recruitment in the AP Economics and Statistical Service today, November 2, 2026.

Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website, psc.ap.gov.in, until 11:59 pm tonight.

The recruitment drive, announced through Notification No. 09/2026 dated October 13, aims to fill 17 Assistant Director vacancies across two multi-zones in Andhra Pradesh.

Of the total vacancies, eight are allocated to Multi-Zone I and nine to Multi-Zone II.