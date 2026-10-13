APPSC Analyst Grade-II Recruitment 2026: Apply for 18 vacancies at psc.ap.gov.in; check eligibility, salary

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released a recruitment notification for 18 Analyst Grade-II posts in the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB). Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website, psc.ap.gov.in, until November 2, 2026.
According to Notification No. 21/2026, issued on October 13, the online application process has commenced and will remain open until 11.59 pm on November 2.
Candidates must hold a bachelor's degree in Chemistry, Biochemistry, Biology or Environmental Sciences from a recognised university in India. The commission has stated that first-class degree holders will be preferred.
Applicants must be between 18 and 44 years of age as of July 1, 2026. Age relaxations apply to eligible reserved categories under government rules.
Selected candidates will receive a salary in the pay scale of Rs 48,440 to Rs 1,37,220.
The application processing fee is Rs 250, while the examination fee is Rs 80. Eligible categories, including SC, ST, BC, Persons with Benchmark Disabilities and ex-servicemen, are exempt from the examination fee, subject to notification conditions.
Selection will be based on a computer-based written examination, followed by a qualifying Computer Proficiency Test (CPT).
The written examination will carry 300 marks across two papers, with one-third negative marking for incorrect answers. The examination date will be announced later.
Visit psc.ap.gov.in.
Complete One Time Profile Registration (OTPR), if not already registered.
Log in using the OTPR credentials.
Select Notification No. 21/2026.
Fill in the application details and pay the prescribed fee.
Submit the form and download a copy for reference.
Candidates should note that OTPR registration alone does not constitute an application. They must complete the application submission and payment process before the deadline.