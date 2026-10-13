APPSC Analyst Grade-II Recruitment 2026: Apply for 18 vacancies at psc.ap.gov.in; check eligibility, salary

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released a recruitment notification for 18 Analyst Grade-II posts in the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB). Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website, psc.ap.gov.in, until November 2, 2026.

According to Notification No. 21/2026, issued on October 13, the online application process has commenced and will remain open until 11.59 pm on November 2.