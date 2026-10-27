APPSC Assistant Environmental Engineer Recruitment 2026: Registration closes today for 41 Posts

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will close the online application process for Assistant Environmental Engineer recruitment 2026 today, October 27. Eligible candidates can submit their applications until 11:59 pm through the official website, psc.ap.gov.in.
According to Notification No. 08/2026, dated October 6, the recruitment aims to fill 41 vacancies, including one carried-forward vacancy, in the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB).
Candidates must possess a BE/BTech degree in Civil, Mechanical, Chemical or Environmental Engineering from a recognised university. Those who have passed Sections A and B of the AMIE (India) Civil examination are also eligible.
Applicants must be between 18 and 44 years as of July 1, 2026. Age relaxation is applicable to eligible reserved categories under government rules.
The notified pay scale is Rs 57,100 to Rs 1,47,760.
Candidates must pay Rs 250 as an application processing fee and Rs 80 as an examination fee.
Eligible SC, ST, BC, persons with benchmark disabilities, ex-servicemen and certain other categories are exempt from the examination fee, subject to the notification's conditions.
Visit psc.ap.gov.in.
Complete One Time Profile Registration (OTPR), if not already registered.
Log in using the OTPR credentials.
Select Notification No. 08/2026 under online application submission.
Fill in the required details and click Save & Submit.
Pay the applicable fee and download the submitted application.
APPSC has clarified that OTPR registration or saving the form alone does not constitute a completed application.
Selection will be based on a computer-based written examination, followed by a qualifying Computer Proficiency Test.
The written examination will carry 300 marks across two papers. The examination date will be announced later.
Candidates should complete the application and fee payment before the deadline.