APPSC Assistant Environmental Engineer Recruitment 2026: Registration closes today for 41 Posts

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will close the online application process for Assistant Environmental Engineer recruitment 2026 today, October 27. Eligible candidates can submit their applications until 11:59 pm through the official website, psc.ap.gov.in.

According to Notification No. 08/2026, dated October 6, the recruitment aims to fill 41 vacancies, including one carried-forward vacancy, in the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB).