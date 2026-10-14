APPSC AEE Recruitment 2026: Notification out for 503 vacancies; applications to open on November 2

Vijayawada, October 14: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the brief notification for the recruitment of 503 Assistant Executive Engineers (AEE) in various engineering services.
According to Notification No. 27/2026, dated October 13, eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the official website, psc.ap.gov.in, from November 2 to November 22, 2026. The application window will close at 11.59 pm on the final day.
The detailed recruitment notification, containing the complete vacancy breakup and other instructions, will be available on or before November 2.
The commission has announced the following provisional vacancies:
Public Health and Municipal Engineering Department: 21
Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Engineering Department: 100
Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Department: 73
Roads and Buildings Department (Civil): 75
Roads and Buildings Department (Electrical): 4
Tribal Welfare Engineering Department: 6
Water Resources Department (Civil and Mechanical combined): 224
The vacancies are provisional and may change following confirmation from the departments concerned.
Candidates must be aged between 18 and 44 years as of July 1, 2026, subject to the applicable recruitment rules.
The prescribed pay scale is Rs 57,100 to Rs 1,47,760.
Applicants must possess the relevant engineering qualification for the post. Depending on the department, the notification specifies degrees in Civil, Mechanical or Electrical Engineering, along with certain recognised equivalent qualifications.
Candidates must possess the required educational qualification as of the date of the detailed notification.
A significant feature of the recruitment is that APPSC will conduct only a single-level examination, irrespective of the number of applications received.
The commission has explicitly ruled out a separate screening test.
The examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Recruitment Test (CBRT) mode. If multiple sessions are required, normalisation of marks may be applied wherever necessary.
The written examination will consist of three objective-type papers:
Paper 1: General Studies and Mental Ability — 150 marks
Paper 2: Engineering subject, depending on the post code — 150 marks
Paper 3: Relevant engineering discipline — 150 marks
Each paper will contain 150 questions and have a duration of 150 minutes.
The total examination carries 450 marks, with negative marking of one-third of the marks assigned to a question for each incorrect answer.
The notification also includes the scheme and syllabus for a separate Computer Proficiency Test (CPT), covering office automation and computer applications.
Candidates should visit psc.ap.gov.in, read the detailed notification once released, verify their eligibility and submit the online application within the prescribed dates.
Applications submitted through any mode other than online will not be accepted.
Candidates are advised to check the official website for the detailed notification and further examination updates.