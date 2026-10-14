APPSC AEE Recruitment 2026: Notification out for 503 vacancies; applications to open on November 2

Vijayawada, October 14: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the brief notification for the recruitment of 503 Assistant Executive Engineers (AEE) in various engineering services.

According to Notification No. 27/2026, dated October 13, eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the official website, psc.ap.gov.in, from November 2 to November 22, 2026. The application window will close at 11.59 pm on the final day.

The detailed recruitment notification, containing the complete vacancy breakup and other instructions, will be available on or before November 2.