APPSC AEE Recruitment 2026: Applications open for 503 posts; check vacancies, eligibility and last date

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the detailed notification for the recruitment of 503 Assistant Executive Engineers (AEE) in various engineering services. The online application process began on November 2, 2026, and will continue until November 22, 2026.

The notification, numbered 27/2026, provides department-wise and category-wise vacancies, eligibility requirements, pay scales, reservation rules and examination details.

Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website, psc.ap.gov.in, until 11.59 pm on November 22.