APPSC AEE Recruitment 2026: Applications open for 503 posts; check vacancies, eligibility and last date

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the detailed notification for the recruitment of 503 Assistant Executive Engineers (AEE) in various engineering services. The online application process began on November 2, 2026, and will continue until November 22, 2026.
The notification, numbered 27/2026, provides department-wise and category-wise vacancies, eligibility requirements, pay scales, reservation rules and examination details.
Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website, psc.ap.gov.in, until 11.59 pm on November 22.
The 503 vacancies are distributed across eight post categories:
Water Resources Department: 203 Civil and 21 Mechanical posts
Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Engineering Department: 100 Civil/Mechanical posts
Roads and Buildings Department: 75 Civil and four Electrical posts
Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Department: 73 Civil posts
Public Health and Municipal Engineering Department: 21 Civil posts
Tribal Welfare Engineering Department: Six Civil/Mechanical posts
The Water Resources Department accounts for the highest number of vacancies, with 224 posts across Civil and Mechanical Engineering.
Candidates must possess the relevant engineering qualification prescribed for the post. The notification specifies bachelor's degrees in Civil, Mechanical or Electrical Engineering, depending on the department, along with certain recognised equivalent qualifications.
The minimum age is 18 years, while the maximum age is 44 years as of July 1, 2026. Age relaxations apply to eligible reserved categories under the prescribed rules.
The notified pay scale ranges from Rs 57,100 to Rs 1,47,760.
Selection will be based on a computer-based written examination, followed by a qualifying Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) for shortlisted candidates.
The written examination will carry negative marking, with one-third of the marks assigned to a question deducted for each incorrect answer.
The minimum aggregate qualifying marks are 40% for OC, EWS, sportspersons and ex-servicemen, 35% for BC candidates and 30% for SC, ST and eligible persons with benchmark disabilities.
APPSC has not yet announced the written examination date. The schedule and hall-ticket details will be published on its official website.
Candidates are advised to review the detailed notification, particularly the post-wise qualifications, zone-wise vacancies and reservation provisions, before applying.