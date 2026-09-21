APPGCET Seat Allotment Result 2026 to be Released Today: Reporting dates, instructions

APSCHE will release APPGCET Seat Allotment Result 2026 for PG admissions in Andhra Pradesh today, September 21. The admission authority has not announced any changes in the seat allotment schedule, but the official release time has not been confirmed. The applicants must keep their username and password ready to download the seat allotment status. The seat allotment results are published under the 'Candidate Login' dasboard of cap.apcfss.in.
Seat allotment date: September 21, 2026
Official release time: Not confirmed
Previous years' release time trends: Usually released after 6 PM
Official website link: cap.apcfss.in
Detailes required to download: Username and Password
Reporting deadline: September 22, 2026
Reporting process: Online self-reporting and physical reporting at the allotted college
Tution fee payment mode: Online
Is fee reimbursement applicable: Yes. Fee reimbursement is applicable for eligible catagegories
As APSCHE provided only a single-day window to complete the physical reporting, students are advised to visit the college as early as possible to complete the document verification and complete the admission formalities. In case there are any changes in the seat allotment and reporting schedule, APSCHE will officially notify through thye CAP website. Meanwhile, students can keep all the required documents ready for the physical verification.
Students who do not get an allotment in the first phase can still wait for the second phase counselling. However, the allotments are purely based on the number of vacant seats. It is important to keep the backup options as well ready, i.e., directly visiting the college (non-government) for direct admission. Private PG colleges offer certain seats under management quota/ direct admission mode.