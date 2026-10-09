APPGCET Second Phase Counselling 2026 Begins: Who can exercise web options? Check seat retention rules

Will candidates lose their Phase 1 seat?

The notification makes an important distinction. If a candidate with a confirmed Phase 1 seat receives a new allotment in Phase 2, they can proceed with admission (if they are satisfied with the allotment). The previously allotted seat shall get cancelled if they accept the Phase 2 seat.

However, if the candidate does not receive a fresh allotment, the previously confirmed seat will be retained (only if they completed the reporting process during Phase 1).

Candidates should therefore arrange their preferences carefully before submitting web options.