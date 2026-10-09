APPGCET Second Phase Counselling 2026 Begins: Who can exercise web options? Check seat retention rules

The Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (APPGCET) 2026 second phase counselling process has commenced, with registration open from October 8 to 11. Candidates seeking admission to postgraduate programmes, including MA, MSc, MCom, MEd and MPEd, can participate through the official website, cap.apcfss.in.
However, not every candidate needs to exercise web options again. The Commissionerate of Higher Education has clarified which applicants can participate and how a fresh allotment could affect a seat secured in Phase 1.
New candidates: Those who did not participate in Phase 1 can register and exercise web options.
Candidates without allotment: Applicants who registered in Phase 1 but did not secure a seat can participate.
Candidates seeking a better seat: Those dissatisfied with their Phase 1 allotment can submit fresh preferences.
Candidates who did not confirm their seat: Their earlier allotment will be cancelled, but they can participate in Phase 2.
Candidates satisfied with their confirmed Phase 1 admission need not exercise web options again.
The notification makes an important distinction. If a candidate with a confirmed Phase 1 seat receives a new allotment in Phase 2, they can proceed with admission (if they are satisfied with the allotment). The previously allotted seat shall get cancelled if they accept the Phase 2 seat.
However, if the candidate does not receive a fresh allotment, the previously confirmed seat will be retained (only if they completed the reporting process during Phase 1).
Candidates should therefore arrange their preferences carefully before submitting web options.
Registration: October 8–11
Certificate verification: October 9–15
Web options: October 12–14
Change of web options: October 15
Seat allotment: October 17
College reporting: October 21–24
Classes commence: October 21
New applicants must pay Rs 750 for OC/BC categories or Rs 550 for SC/ST/PwD categories. Candidates who paid the processing fee in Phase 1 need not pay again.
Applicants whose certificates have already been verified can proceed directly to web options. Others must complete verification within the prescribed schedule.
Seat allotment will depend on APPGCET rank, eligibility, reservation rules and available vacancies.