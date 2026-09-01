APPGCET Counselling Dates 2026 Announced: Registration to begin on September 3

Commissionerate of Higher Education (CHE), Andhra Pradesh, has announced the dates for APPGCET Counselling 2026 for PG admissions in AP Universities and affiliated colleges. Candidates with a valid rank in the APPGCET 2026 exam are eligible to participate in the counselling process. A short notice has been published in all newspapers on September 1.
Through the official notice, CHE AP has confirmed that the registration for counselling is scheduled to begin from September 3 onwards and the last date to complete the form submission is September 8. The applicants need to keep their PGCET hall ticket number and academic details ready to complete the registration. During the registration process, the candidates will have to upload the documents as well.
Counselling start date: September 3, 2026
Official website link: ceo.apcfss.in (not yet launched)
Details required to register: PGCET hall ticket number, date of birth details, Aadhaar number and mobile number
Documents required: UG marksheet, provisional certificate, TC of previously studied institute, Class 6 to UG study certificates, Class 10 certificate, Intermediate certificate and caste/ income certificate (if required)
List of courses: MA, MSc, M.Com, etc
Participating institutes: All state universities and their affiliated colleges
APPGCET counselling 2026 involves registration, certificate verification, exercising web options and seat allotment. The mode of certificate verification is online, and the candidates must upload the scanned PDF copies. The list of colleges and courses will be displayed on the day of web options.