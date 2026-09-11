APPGCET 2026 Web Options Link to be Activated Today; Check schedule, steps and key details

The Commissionerate of Higher Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh, will begin the AP PGCET (APPGCET) 2026 web options process today, September 11, 2026. According to the official Phase-I counselling schedule, candidates can exercise their web options from September 11 to September 15, 2026 through the Common Admission Portal (CAP).
The counselling is being conducted for admissions to general postgraduate programmes including MA, MSc, MCom, MEd and MPEd, among others, offered by state-funded universities and their constituent and affiliated colleges, as well as eligible private institutions in Andhra Pradesh.
The official CAP portal is the designated platform for the counselling process. AP Common Admission Portal.
Candidates who have completed the required registration and whose certificate data has been verified can proceed to enter options. The counselling notification states that candidates whose certificate data is already verified can directly exercise their web options as per the schedule.
Candidates whose certificate information is incomplete or requires verification may receive instructions to upload the required certificates again. The notification also says that candidates can approach Help Line Centres for clarifications during the specified verification period.
Candidates should:
Visit the official AP Common Admission Portal.
Log in using the credentials required for AP PGCET counselling.
Check the available PG programmes and colleges.
Enter their preferred choices in the order of priority.
Review the selected options carefully.
Submit/finalise the web options within the deadline.
Keep a copy of the submitted options for future reference.
The official notification states that candidates can exercise web options using their Application Number, date of birth and One-Time Password (OTP).
After the web-option window closes on September 15, candidates will get an opportunity to change their web options on September 16. The Phase-I seat allotment is scheduled for September 21, 2026, followed by reporting at the allotted college from September 21 to 22.
Importantly, simply registering for counselling or exercising web options does not guarantee a seat. Seat allotment will be made on the basis of merit, reservation rules and other applicable admission conditions.
Candidates should therefore make their preference list carefully and ensure that the options are arranged according to their actual course and college preferences before final submission.