APPGCET 2026 Web Options Link to be Activated Today; Check schedule, steps and key details

The Commissionerate of Higher Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh, will begin the AP PGCET (APPGCET) 2026 web options process today, September 11, 2026. According to the official Phase-I counselling schedule, candidates can exercise their web options from September 11 to September 15, 2026 through the Common Admission Portal (CAP).

The counselling is being conducted for admissions to general postgraduate programmes including MA, MSc, MCom, MEd and MPEd, among others, offered by state-funded universities and their constituent and affiliated colleges, as well as eligible private institutions in Andhra Pradesh.

The official CAP portal is the designated platform for the counselling process. AP Common Admission Portal.