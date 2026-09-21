APPGCET 2026 Seat Allotment after 5 PM: Helpdesk confirms

APSCHE will release APPGCET 2026 seat allotment today, September 21, but the official release time has not been confirmed. EdexLive contacted the helpdesk of APPGCET to find out the release time of allotment and figure out if there are any changes to the seat allotment schedule. The helpdesk has responded positively and provided a few updates on the seat allotment.
EdexLive: Is there any delay in announcing the seat allotment result, or will it be released today, September 21?
APPGCET Helpdesk: There are no changes in the schedule, and the APPGCET seat allotment result will be published today, September 21
EdexLive: By what time can the seat allotment result be expected?
APPGCET Helpdesk: The seat allotment can be expected after 5 PM.
The candidates must note that they need to keep checking the 'Candidate Login' portal on the cap.apcfss.in instead of checking the homepage of the website. At certain times, APSCHE may not update the homepage/ provide an update, but it releases the allotment directly on the candidate login. For instance, AP EAMCET final phase seat allotment was released on the candidate login at 12 PM on September 20, but there has been no update on the homepage. Therefore, it is advisable to keep checking the candidate login.
The schedule for the second phase counselling will be published in the last week of September. Once the reporting process for the first phase ends on September 22, the vacant seats data shall be complied, and the schedule will be poublished accordingly.