APPGCET 2026 Seat Allotment after 5 PM: Helpdesk confirms

Here's what the APPGCET Helpdesk confirmed on seat allotment

EdexLive: Is there any delay in announcing the seat allotment result, or will it be released today, September 21?

APPGCET Helpdesk: There are no changes in the schedule, and the APPGCET seat allotment result will be published today, September 21

EdexLive: By what time can the seat allotment result be expected?

APPGCET Helpdesk: The seat allotment can be expected after 5 PM.