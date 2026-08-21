AP Vidyut Recruitment AEE 2026 Mock Test Link Activated

AP Vidyut Recruitment Portal will conduct the AEE exam 2026 from August 22 to 28. To familiarise candidates with the exam interface, the exam authority has activated the AEE 2026 mock test link under the candidate login. Candidates must enter their username and password to practice the mock test for AP TRANSCO, GENCO, APCPDCL, APSPDCL and APEPDCL.
The official exam authority did not activate a separate link for the mock test on the home page
Click on the official link provided above or visit the website apvidyutrecruitment.apcfss.in
Click on the 'Candidate Login' link available on the homepage
Enter the 'Username' and 'Password' to log in
Towards the left-hand side of the candidate dashboard, click on the mock test link
The test interface will open in a new window
Read the instructions carefully. You do not need to enter the username and password again. Just click on the 'Sign in ' button
The mock test will display on the screen
The mock test will just give an idea of CBT exam, but it does not display a tentative score after answering all the questions. Therefore, the candidates can use this facility as a practice but for analysing the performance or score. The questions are displayed random, and it could be within syllabus or out of syllabus.
On the exam day, the candidates must carry the hall ticket along with a valid ID proof. It is advisable to carry a passport sized photograph as well.