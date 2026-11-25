The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has postponed the AP Universities Recruitment Examinations 2026 for Assistant Professor posts in various state universities and Lecturer posts at Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT).

According to an official press note issued on Wednesday, November 25, the examinations originally scheduled for December 1, 3, 4, 5 and 9, 2026, have been rescheduled to December 20–24, 2026, due to administrative reasons.

The Commission has clarified that the detailed subject-wise examination schedule will be announced separately.