The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has postponed the AP Universities Recruitment Examinations 2026 for Assistant Professor posts in various state universities and Lecturer posts at Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT).
According to an official press note issued on Wednesday, November 25, the examinations originally scheduled for December 1, 3, 4, 5 and 9, 2026, have been rescheduled to December 20–24, 2026, due to administrative reasons.
The Commission has clarified that the detailed subject-wise examination schedule will be announced separately.
The decision comes a day after candidates expressed disappointment over the delay in the release of hall tickets, which were originally scheduled to be available from November 24.
Earlier, APPSC had issued a web note on November 20 confirming the hall ticket release date. However, the download facility was not activated as scheduled, leaving candidates awaiting further clarification.
When EdexLive contacted the APPSC helpdesk on November 25, officials attributed the hall ticket delay to technical issues and stated that the download facility would be made available soon.
However, the Commission's latest press note has cited administrative reasons for postponing the examinations. It has not specified whether the hall ticket delay and examination rescheduling are connected.
The postponement provides additional preparation time for candidates who were originally scheduled to appear for the examinations from December 1.
However, candidates will have to wait for the detailed timetable to know the revised dates of their respective subject examinations.
The new schedule is also important for applicants travelling from other states, particularly working professionals who need to arrange leave and transportation to attend the examinations.
The November 25 press note has not announced a revised hall ticket release date.
Candidates are advised to monitor the official APPSC website, psc.ap.gov.in, for the subject-wise examination schedule, hall ticket announcements and further instructions.