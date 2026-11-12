AP Universities Recruitment Exam 2026: December 2 election clash raises postponement concerns; APPSC decision awaited

The Andhra Pradesh Universities Recruitment Examination 2026 is scheduled to be conducted from December 1 to 5 for Assistant Professor and Lecturer posts. The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will conduct the examination in computer-based mode, with hall tickets expected to be released seven to ten days before the examination, based on previous APPSC examination trends.

However, the examination schedule has raised concerns among candidates following a clash with the third phase of local body elections in Andhra Pradesh, scheduled for December 2.

Several in-service candidates appearing for the recruitment examination on December 2 have reportedly been assigned mandatory election duties on the same day. As they may be unable to attend the examination, affected candidates have submitted representations to APPSC seeking postponement.