AP Universities Recruitment Exam 2026: December 2 election clash raises postponement concerns; APPSC decision awaited

The Andhra Pradesh Universities Recruitment Examination 2026 is scheduled to be conducted from December 1 to 5 for Assistant Professor and Lecturer posts. The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will conduct the examination in computer-based mode, with hall tickets expected to be released seven to ten days before the examination, based on previous APPSC examination trends.
However, the examination schedule has raised concerns among candidates following a clash with the third phase of local body elections in Andhra Pradesh, scheduled for December 2.
Several in-service candidates appearing for the recruitment examination on December 2 have reportedly been assigned mandatory election duties on the same day. As they may be unable to attend the examination, affected candidates have submitted representations to APPSC seeking postponement.
A few candidates also approached the State Election Commission (SEC), requesting its intervention.
Following these representations, the SEC forwarded a request to APPSC seeking consideration of postponement.
However, the SEC has neither directed nor ordered APPSC to postpone the examination, as the decision falls outside its jurisdiction.
As of November 12, 2026, APPSC has not announced any decision regarding the postponement of the recruitment examination. The Commission has the authority to decide whether to retain the existing schedule or revise the examination dates.
A School Assistant from Vijayawada, who wished to remain anonymous, said the examination schedule directly clashes with assigned election duties.
"I applied for the RGUKT English Lecturer examination, which is scheduled for December 2. However, I have been assigned election duties on the same day. Therefore, I will not be able to appear for the examination. We have submitted a representation to APPSC," the candidate said.
The candidate urged APPSC to take a decision at the earliest to avoid further uncertainty.
Another candidate from Guntur, who has applied for the RGUKT AP English Lecturer examination, expressed concerns over the lack of clarity.
"The recent developments and election schedule have created uncertainty over the examination dates. We are worried about whether the examination will be conducted as scheduled, and this uncertainty is affecting our preparation. APPSC needs to clarify whether only the December 2 examination will be postponed or the entire schedule will be revised," the candidate said.
EdexLive contacted the APPSC Helpdesk on Tuesday, November 10, seeking clarification on the examination schedule.
The helpdesk confirmed that APPSC had received representations from candidates and was examining the matter.
However, officials clarified that no decision regarding postponement had been taken.
The helpdesk further informed EdexLive that an official web note would be published on the APPSC portal if any decision regarding the examination schedule was taken.
The uncertainty primarily concerns examinations scheduled for December 2, when candidates assigned election duties may be unable to attend.
While some candidates have sought postponement, APPSC has not indicated whether any potential revision would apply only to December 2 or to the entire December 1–5 examination schedule.
A clarification from the Commission is therefore awaited.
Postponing the entire examination schedule may not be necessary, as the reported conflict primarily concerns December 2.
Rescheduling the examinations originally planned for December 2 to a later date could provide a practical solution for affected candidates without disrupting the remaining examination schedule.
However, the final decision rests with APPSC, which must consider the examination arrangements and the representations received.
Candidates are advised not to rely on unverified claims circulating on social media regarding postponement. Until APPSC issues an official clarification, the December 1–5 examination schedule remains unchanged.
Candidates should continue their examination preparation and monitor the official APPSC portal for updates.