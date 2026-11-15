AP Universities Recruitment Exam 2026 Hall Ticket to be released soon

In-Service candidates requesting APPSC to Postpone December 1 and 3 Exams as well

While the latest update on shifting the December 2 exam date provided relief to candidates, a new problem has popped up again. Speaking to EdexLive, a candidate from Vijayawada (who wishes to remain anonymous) shared that 'I have the AP University Assistant Professor exam on December 1, but I have been assigned Phase 3 local body election duties on December 2. The main problem is that I have to report for the election duties on December 1 and will not be able to appear for the exam. I have been waiting for this notification since 2022, and postponing only the December 2nd exam is unfair. I am going to request APPSC to shift the December 1 and 3 exam dates as well, he added.