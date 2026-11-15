AP Universities Recruitment Exam 2026 Hall Ticket to be released soon

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission is scheduled to conduct the AP Universities Recruitment Exam 2026 on December 1, 3, 4, 5 and 9 for Assistant Professor and Lecturer posts. The hall tickets will be hosted on apuniversitiesrecruitment.apcfss.in instead of the APPSC official portal. The candidates must keep their username and password ready to download the hall ticket. In case the candidates do not remember the username/ password, it is important to retrieve the details/ rest the password to avoid last-minute confusion.
When is the hall ticket expected?
The hall ticket download link is expected to be activated 10-7 days before the exam. APPSC hosts the hall tickets for most of its recruitment exams a week before the exam. However, this trend does not necessarily establish that the hall tickets for this exam can be released on a similar timeline. APPSC has not confirmed an official date for the release of hall tickets. The applicants are advised to keep checking the 'Candidate Login' regularly from November 20 onwards for an update on the hall ticket.
In the recent web note released by APPSC (on November 13), the exams scheduled on December 2 have been postponed to December 9. Even though APPSC cited 'administrative reasons' for the postponement of the exam, it can be understood that the exam has been postponed due to the Phase 3 local body elections scheduled on December 2.
Certain in-service candidates who registered for the university recruitment exam requested the State Election Commission (SEC) to send a representation to APPSC. Apparently, these in-service candidates are assigned election duties on December 2 and on the same day they have to appear for this exam. Therefore, the candidates requested the SEC to send a representation to APPSC.
In-Service candidates requesting APPSC to Postpone December 1 and 3 Exams as well
While the latest update on shifting the December 2 exam date provided relief to candidates, a new problem has popped up again. Speaking to EdexLive, a candidate from Vijayawada (who wishes to remain anonymous) shared that 'I have the AP University Assistant Professor exam on December 1, but I have been assigned Phase 3 local body election duties on December 2. The main problem is that I have to report for the election duties on December 1 and will not be able to appear for the exam. I have been waiting for this notification since 2022, and postponing only the December 2nd exam is unfair. I am going to request APPSC to shift the December 1 and 3 exam dates as well, he added.
Two in-service candidates from Vijayawada shared a similar concern, but APPSC has taken the decision to postpone only the December 2nd exam. It is unclear whether APPSC considers the representation of December 1 exam candidates. Any update shall only be posted in the form of a web note on the APPSC portal, and the candidates are advised not to believe any rumours on the same.