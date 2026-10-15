AP Universities Recruitment Exam 2026: Election duty clash raises concerns; APPSC responds on date change

Andhra Pradesh, October 15: In-service candidates appearing for the AP Universities Recruitment 2026 examinations have raised concerns over a possible clash between the recruitment tests and the upcoming Panchayat elections in Andhra Pradesh. Responding to the issue, the Helpdesk of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has told EdexLive that no official decision has been taken to revise the examination schedule.
The recruitment examinations for Assistant Professor and Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) Lecturer posts are scheduled to be conducted from December 1 to 5, 2026.
However, the Panchayat election schedule announced on October 14 has created uncertainty among candidates employed in government schools and other government departments who are expected to perform election duties.
The third phase of the Panchayat elections is scheduled for December 2, coinciding with recruitment examinations for certain Assistant Professor and RGUKT Lecturer subjects.
Candidates assigned election-related responsibilities from December 1 to 3 are concerned about their ability to attend the examinations during this period.
When EdexLive contacted APPSC regarding the scheduling conflict, officials clarified that the competent authorities had not taken any decision on changing the examination dates.
However, they advised candidates affected by the overlap to submit a formal representation explaining their circumstances and requesting a change in the examination schedule.
Candidates have been asked to send their representations to appschelpdesk@gmail.com, outlining the clash between their assigned election duties and the recruitment examination dates.
According to the response received by EdexLive, the authorities will examine the representations and take a decision on the matter.
APPSC officials also indicated that any update, if required, would be communicated through the commission's official portal.
Several candidates appearing for the Assistant Professor and RGUKT Lecturer recruitment examinations are already employed in government schools and departments.
Those assigned Panchayat election duties between December 1 and 3 could face difficulties attending examinations scheduled during the same period.
The overlap is particularly relevant to candidates whose subject examinations fall on December 2, the scheduled date of the third phase of the Panchayat elections.
As of October 15, APPSC has not announced any revision to the December 1–5 examination schedule.
The commission's advice to submit representations should not be interpreted as confirmation that the examinations will be postponed or rescheduled.
Affected candidates can explain their circumstances through the designated email address and monitor the APPSC website for any subsequent official announcement.
Until a revised notification is issued, candidates should treat the existing examination schedule as unchanged.