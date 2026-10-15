AP Universities Recruitment Exam 2026: Election duty clash raises concerns; APPSC responds on date change

Andhra Pradesh, October 15: In-service candidates appearing for the AP Universities Recruitment 2026 examinations have raised concerns over a possible clash between the recruitment tests and the upcoming Panchayat elections in Andhra Pradesh. Responding to the issue, the Helpdesk of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has told EdexLive that no official decision has been taken to revise the examination schedule.

The recruitment examinations for Assistant Professor and Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) Lecturer posts are scheduled to be conducted from December 1 to 5, 2026.

However, the Panchayat election schedule announced on October 14 has created uncertainty among candidates employed in government schools and other government departments who are expected to perform election duties.

The third phase of the Panchayat elections is scheduled for December 2, coinciding with recruitment examinations for certain Assistant Professor and RGUKT Lecturer subjects.

Candidates assigned election-related responsibilities from December 1 to 3 are concerned about their ability to attend the examinations during this period.