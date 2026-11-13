AP Universities Recruitment Exam 2026: APPSC postpones December 2 Exams to December 9; other dates unchanged

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has rescheduled the December 2, 2026 examinations for Assistant Professor and RGUKT Lecturer recruitment to December 9, following concerns over a clash with the third phase of local body elections.
According to an official web note issued on Friday, November 13, the Screening/Written Test scheduled for December 2 will now be conducted on December 9 due to administrative reasons.
However, the Commission has clarified that examinations scheduled on December 1, 3, 4 and 5 will be conducted as previously notified.
The revised schedule is significant for in-service candidates who had raised concerns about the overlap between their examinations and mandatory election duties.
According to the previously announced subject-wise timetable, the following examinations were scheduled for December 2 and will now be held on December 9.
December 9, 2026 — Forenoon session (9.30 am to 12.30 pm)
Chemical Engineering
Commerce
Computer Science and Information Technology Engineering
Food Technology
Geography
Painting
Philosophy
RGUKT Telugu
December 9, 2026 — Afternoon session (3 pm to 6 pm)
Archaeology
Architecture and Planning
Electronics and Communication Engineering
Environmental Sciences
Geophysics
Metallurgical Engineering
Polymer Science and Technology
RGUKT English
The subject-wise session allocations follow the previously announced timetable. The November 13 web note changes the examination date without announcing revised session timings.
The original recruitment schedule created difficulties for several in-service candidates because the third phase of Andhra Pradesh's local body elections was scheduled for December 2.
Candidates assigned election duties on the same day submitted representations to APPSC seeking postponement of the affected examinations.
The State Election Commission (SEC) also forwarded a representation to APPSC requesting consideration of the scheduling conflict.
As previously reported by EdexLive, candidates expressed concern that compulsory election duties could prevent them from appearing for the recruitment examination.
When EdexLive contacted the APPSC helpdesk on November 10, officials confirmed that representations had been received but said no decision on postponement had been taken at that stage.
The Commission has now issued its decision through the November 13 web note.
However, APPSC has officially cited administrative reasons and has not explicitly attributed the rescheduling to the election conflict.
Candidates appearing for subjects scheduled on December 1, 3, 4 and 5 should note that their examination dates remain unchanged.
APPSC has not postponed the entire recruitment examination schedule.
The revised examination arrangement is:
December 1: Examinations as previously scheduled
December 2: Examinations rescheduled to December 9
December 3: No change
December 4: No change
December 5: No change
December 9: Revised date for all examinations originally scheduled on December 2
The examination will continue to be conducted in computer-based mode.
Candidates appearing for the recruitment examinations are advised to monitor the APPSC website for hall ticket announcements and further instructions.
Those whose examinations have been rescheduled should carefully verify the date, reporting time and examination centre printed on their hall tickets.
The official website is psc.ap.gov.in.