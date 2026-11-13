AP Universities Recruitment Exam 2026: APPSC postpones December 2 Exams to December 9; other dates unchanged

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has rescheduled the December 2, 2026 examinations for Assistant Professor and RGUKT Lecturer recruitment to December 9, following concerns over a clash with the third phase of local body elections.

According to an official web note issued on Friday, November 13, the Screening/Written Test scheduled for December 2 will now be conducted on December 9 due to administrative reasons.

However, the Commission has clarified that examinations scheduled on December 1, 3, 4 and 5 will be conducted as previously notified.

The revised schedule is significant for in-service candidates who had raised concerns about the overlap between their examinations and mandatory election duties.