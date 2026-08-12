AP Universities Recruitment 2026: Uniform eligibility criteria for all universities

Considering all aspects, the prima facie eligibility will be revised, and a fresh list shall be prepared. The list is expected to be posted on the official website apuniversitiesrecruitment.apcfss.in on August 19. With the latest decision, over 2000 candidates are expected to lose eligibility for the Assistant Professor recruitment, and over 1500-2000 candidates who were declared ineligible in the July 14 list are expected to be declared eligible.