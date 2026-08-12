AP Universities Recruitment 2026: Uniform eligibility criteria for all universities

The Higher Education Department of Andhra Pradesh, in a meeting with Vice Chancellors, has taken an important decision to implement uniform eligibility criteria for AP Universities Recruitment 2026. When the prima facie provisional eligibility was released on July 14, many candidates were declared ineligible in certain universities, but the same candidates were declared eligible in other universities. Each university followed its own eligibility criteria, which led to confusion and chaos.
For example, a student was declared eligible for AP Assistant Professor at Acharya Nagarjuna University with APSET 2025 qualification, whereas the same candidate was declared ineligible in Andhra University. On the other hand, with respect to the Associate Professor recruitment, candidates with fewer years of experience (violating the experience criteria mentioned in the application form) were declared eligible—this led to confusion, forcing candidates to file appeals or write emails to the exam authority seeking clarity.
Considering all aspects, the prima facie eligibility will be revised, and a fresh list shall be prepared. The list is expected to be posted on the official website apuniversitiesrecruitment.apcfss.in on August 19. With the latest decision, over 2000 candidates are expected to lose eligibility for the Assistant Professor recruitment, and over 1500-2000 candidates who were declared ineligible in the July 14 list are expected to be declared eligible.
The exam authority will once again open the appeal window for the candidates who were declared ineligible. The revised dates are expected to be announced soon. No decision has been taken on the exam date yet.