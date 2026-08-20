AP Universities Recruitment 2026 Prima Facie Final Eligibility List OUT

The exam date for AP Universities Recruitment 2026 is yet to be finalised, and an official announcement is expected soon. Meanwhile, eligible candidates are advised not to believe any rumours about the exam date. As the final list is declared, the candidates can start preparing for the exam. The syllabus PDFs are already uploaded on the official website, and you can download them on a laptop or Desktop. The syllabus PDFs are inaccessible through mobile phones at the moment.