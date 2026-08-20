AP Universities Recruitment 2026 Prima Facie Final Eligibility List OUT

There is an important update on AP Universities Recruitment 2026. The exam authority has released the prima facie final eligibility list for Assistant Professor, Associate Professor, Professor and Lecturer recruitment. This recruitment is happening for vacant posts in all state universities across the state. The prima facie final eligibility list announcement happened late at night on August 19. Initially, candidates assumed the announcement happened on August 14, and that eligibility and ineligibility could delay the final list, but the announcement has been made.
Only candidates featured on the final eligibility list are eligible for the further stages of the selection process. For RGUKT Lecturer posts, there will be an exam followed by the declaration of the merit list and appointments. For Assistant Professor posts, there will be a screening test followed by an interview and a practical test. For Associate Professor and Professor recruitment, the selection will be based on an interview.
The exam date for AP Universities Recruitment 2026 is yet to be finalised, and an official announcement is expected soon. Meanwhile, eligible candidates are advised not to believe any rumours about the exam date. As the final list is declared, the candidates can start preparing for the exam. The syllabus PDFs are already uploaded on the official website, and you can download them on a laptop or Desktop. The syllabus PDFs are inaccessible through mobile phones at the moment.
RGUKT Lecturer and Assistant Professor exam will have 150 questions for 450 marks. Each question carries 3 marks. There is no General Paper (Paper 1). All the 150 questions will purely based on the subject opted by the candidates.