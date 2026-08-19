AP Universities Recruitment 2026: Prima Facie final eligibility list awaited

The candidates are given an option to appeal on the ineigibility status till August 19. Therefore, there is a possibility for the postponement of prima facie eligibility list that is scheduled to be released on August 19. However, there has been no official update from the exam authority as of now. The candidates will be notified officially by the universities on the status of final eligibility soon. RGUKT AP lecturer aspirants have no impact with the latest decision of exam authority.