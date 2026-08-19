AP Universities Recruitment 2026: Prima Facie final eligibility list awaited

AP Universities Recruitment 2026 prima facie final eligibility list is supposed to be released today, August 19, as per the official notice dated 3-08-2026. Initially, the eligibility list was supposed to be released on August 3, but the authority has released an official update postponing it to August 19. However, a latest update released on August 14 indicated that the release of the eligibility list might be delayed further.
On August 14, all state universities decided to implement uniform eligibility criteria for AP Universities Recruitment 2026. As a result, over 2,000 candidates received a message on their registered mobile numbers stating that they have been declared ineligible for the exam under the latest eligibility rules. Similarly, an option to 'appeal' has been added to the 'candidate login '. Majorly those who cleared APSET 2025 have been declared ineligible for the recruitment.
The candidates are given an option to appeal on the ineigibility status till August 19. Therefore, there is a possibility for the postponement of prima facie eligibility list that is scheduled to be released on August 19. However, there has been no official update from the exam authority as of now. The candidates will be notified officially by the universities on the status of final eligibility soon. RGUKT AP lecturer aspirants have no impact with the latest decision of exam authority.
Meanwhile, eligible candidates as per provisional list and those who did not receive any message on ineligibility can continue their exam preparation. The exam date is yet to be finalised.