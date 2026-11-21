The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has announced the hall ticket release date and examination schedule for the recruitment of Assistant Professors in various state universities and Lecturers in Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT).
According to an official web note issued on Friday, November 20, 2026, the hall tickets will be available for download from November 24, 2026, through the Commission's official website, psc.ap.gov.in.
The written examinations will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from December 1 to 5, excluding December 2, and again on December 9, 2026.
The examinations will be held at centres across the erstwhile 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh.
As per the official schedule, the examinations will be conducted in two sessions on applicable dates.
December 1, 2026: Forenoon and afternoon sessions
December 2, 2026: No examination
December 3 and 4, 2026: Sessions as per the notified schedule
December 5, 2026: Forenoon session only
December 9, 2026: Forenoon and afternoon sessions
The examination timings are:
Forenoon session: 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM
Afternoon session: 3 PM to 6 PM
Candidates should refer to their hall tickets for the exact examination date, session and allotted centre.
APPSC has advised candidates to download their hall tickets well in advance and carefully read the instructions mentioned on them.
The Commission has clarified that candidates need to carry only the hall ticket sheet to the examination centre. The remaining instruction sheets need not be brought.
Candidates have also been advised to locate their allotted examination centres in advance to avoid delays on the examination day.
The hall tickets can be downloaded from the APPSC website once the link is activated on November 24.