The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has announced the hall ticket release date and examination schedule for the recruitment of Assistant Professors in various state universities and Lecturers in Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT).

According to an official web note issued on Friday, November 20, 2026, the hall tickets will be available for download from November 24, 2026, through the Commission's official website, psc.ap.gov.in.

The written examinations will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from December 1 to 5, excluding December 2, and again on December 9, 2026.

The examinations will be held at centres across the erstwhile 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh.